Valentine's Day 2025: Jewellery gift ideas for your lover on the special day

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it is normal to still feel like you're lost when it comes to the gift choice. Jewellery remains one of the top choices. It's a classic, traditional gift to your date. Valentine's Day 2025: Jewellery is something that’s worn every day, making it a timeless gift. (Pexels)

This calls for meaningful jewellery styles that fit the theme of Valentine's Day. Showcase your love and commitment with the help of signature jewellery designs that embody the spirit of love and romance.

In an interview with HT, Twishaa Gupta, Co-Founder of Salty, shared some thoughtful jewellery trends that are perfect for Valentine’s Day. She also explained how these designs resonate with the special day.

Lock and key pendants

Couples can wear the lock-and-key pieces together, with one partner wearing the lock as a bracelet and the other wearing the key as a necklace.(PC: Salty)

More than just an accessory, these symbolize trust and exclusivity. Designed as a bracelet lock and a key necklace, they reflect a connection where one partner metaphorically 'holds the key' to the other’s heart.

Interlocked circles

A universal symbol of connection, interlocked circles represent intertwined lives and enduring relationships. Whether in rings, bracelets, or necklaces, they capture the essence of deep bonds.

Hidden messages

Jewellery with concealed engravings or designs speaks to the idea that love isn’t always meant for the world to see. These secret inscriptions add a layer of intimacy, making the wearer feel a personal connection to the piece.

Pressed flower jewellery

Capturing real flowers in resin, this style is an ode to love that never fades. Reminiscent of preserved love notes, it’s a poetic way to carry the essence of a moment forever.

Perfume bottle charms

A nod to vintage romance, these charms allow wearers to carry their partner’s fragrance wherever they go, turning scent into a memory.

Infinity Symbols

A loop with no start or end is universally recognized as a representation of eternity. Jewellery featuring this symbol is not just about the longevity of affection but about an unbreakable bond making it an ideal gift for those who believe in a forever kind of love.

Zodiac charms

Wearing a partner’s zodiac sign has become a modern way to celebrate their traits and destiny, symbolizing a shared journey. This trend, which gained momentum during the ’70s hippie movement, is making a strong comeback—seen everywhere from high-street fashion to everyday wear. It’s a subtle yet personal way to keep a loved one’s essence close, blending nostalgia with contemporary style.

Couple jewellery

Designed to complement when worn together but still impactful individually, couple jewellery celebrates unity while respecting individuality. From matching rings to coordinated bracelets, they reflect harmony in diversity.

Surprise your date by gifting these heartfelt pieces of jewellery that not only check all the boxes for aesthetics but also carry an endearing meaning, something deeply personal and intimate between you and your partner.

