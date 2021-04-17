Vir Das shares his three-step skincare routine, it can do wonders: Viral video

A lot of celebrities have lately been sharing their skincare routines and giving tips to their fans. Stand-up comedian Vir Das has also joined the bandwagon, but there is a twist. Believe us when we say this, you really need to follow his routine as it will do wonders for you, also, it is the need of the hour.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share the skincare routine while he tried to channel his inner influencer. The three-step skincare video started with Vir Das sitting in front of the camera while wearing a grey T-shirt. He smiled for the camera and then started the skincare routine.

The first step was to wear a medical 3 ply face mask which was followed by wearing a checkered ascot cap. For the third step, he wore his sunnies and finally flaunted the results of his skincare routine. Pro tip - Increase the volume of the background track while playing the video as the combination of the two will give you a hearty laugh. Vir shared the clip with the caption, “A LOT OF PEOPLE ASKED FOR A #skincare video. (sic).”

On the work front, Vir Das recently made a lockdown special show while sitting at his home in Mumbai for his fans all across the globe. The show that is called Outside In: The Lockdown Special got a lot of applause.

We will be following his routine diligently and you should too as it is extremely important to wear a mask at the moment before stepping out. With an exponential spike in the number of Covid positive cases and deaths in India, wearing a mask and taking safety precautions is of the utmost importance. India is currently going through its second wave of coronavirus and most cities have already shut down public places and implied strict rules and regulations while asking citizens to stay at home in order to curb the further spread of the virus.

