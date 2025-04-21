Want your every OOTD to look snatched? Ultimate guide to all kinds of shapewear for different outfits

Ever wondered how to achieve that snatched and seamless fit that makes your curves appear lifted? The right shapewear can make all the difference, enhancing your silhouette, smoothing out any bulk, and helping your clothes drape just right so they fit like a glove. Think of shapewear as your secret styling weapon; so it looks like ‘you wore the dress, not the dress wearing you’. Shapewear is the right base for your OOTD, making you appear stylish in both AM and PM looks. Shapewear highlights your curves with a seamless tuck.(PC: Shutterstock and Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arpana Jathanna Walters, Chief Design Officer, Enamor, Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Levi’s Innerwear at Modenik Lifestyle, shared a complete guide to choosing the right shapewear for every outfit.

But don’t panic, shapewear doesn’t have to terrify you with corset-like nightmares anymore, as Aparna assured, “Gone are the days of squeezing into unforgiving corsets just to mimic an hourglass figure. Today’s shapewear is smarter, softer, and far more inclusive, designed not just to flatter but to support. It’s no longer about transforming your shape; it’s about enhancing your style.”

Further explaining the versatility of shapewear and the wide range of options available, she added, “From power dressing at the office to slipping into a breezy summer dress, the right foundation can elevate how your clothes sit and flow on your body. And it’s not just about glamour anymore, it’s about comfort, confidence, and control, without the jiggle or the bulge. Think of it as a style tool, a sleek underlayer that smooths out problem areas and helps your outfit look its absolute best.”

Want to create a shapewear wardrobe? This detailed guide shared by Aparna has you covered on all fronts:

Types of shapewear

Shapewear compresses different parts of the body, from the thighs and stomach to full-body compression, or even just the upper body with cami shapewear.(PC: Shutterstock and Pinterest/@shapermint)

Aparna shared the different types of shapewear, based on the area you wish to lift or compress:

Tummy tucker briefs: Perfect for light waist support and smoothing out a little post-lunch belly.

Perfect for light waist support and smoothing out a little post-lunch belly. Waist-cinching corset-like shapewear: The OG for a defined waistline and that ‘snatched’ look.

The OG for a defined waistline and that ‘snatched’ look. High-waist briefs and thigh shapers: Great under-body-hugging dresses or slim trousers.

Great under-body-hugging dresses or slim trousers. Back-smoothing camis: Ideal for eliminating bra bulges and creating a seamless upper body.

Ideal for eliminating bra bulges and creating a seamless upper body. Full-body slips and shaping teddies: For maximum coverage with a sleek silhouette.

Other than these, shapewear is also grouped according to fabric and compression level. Aparna shared these:

Compression levels: Compression is the kind of pressure the shapewear applies to smooth out and lift the area. This ranges from whisper-light, gentle shaping for everyday wear to red-carpet-ready high compression.,

Compression is the kind of pressure the shapewear applies to smooth out and lift the area. This ranges from whisper-light, gentle shaping for everyday wear to red-carpet-ready high compression., Fabrics: Engineered lace, breathable cotton blends, seamless knits, and cooling polyamides ensure comfort while contouring your body.

Outfit wise shapewear

For every outfit, shapewear instantly transforms the look.(PC: Shutterstock and Pinterest)

Each outfit has specific requirements in terms of draping, silhouette, and fit. Shapewear is designed to meet these individual needs, lifting and shaping certain areas for a flawless look.

Aparna shared these shapewear pieces, based on the outfit:

Bodycon dress: Go for high-compression shapewear with maximum coverage. A full slip or high-waist thigh shaper helps create a clean silhouette without visible lines. But keep in mind, avoid these for extended wear if you suffer from acidity or reflux.

Go for high-compression shapewear with maximum coverage. A full slip or high-waist thigh shaper helps create a clean silhouette without visible lines. But keep in mind, avoid these for extended wear if you suffer from acidity or reflux. Casual everyday wear : Choose low to medium compression styles that provide gentle control and all-day comfort. Seamless briefs, smoothing camis, or light thigh shapers can do the trick without feeling restrictive.

: Choose low to medium compression styles that provide gentle control and all-day comfort. Seamless briefs, smoothing camis, or light thigh shapers can do the trick without feeling restrictive. Sarees: Sari shapewear skirt cinches the waist, supports the drape, and carves out that dreamy mermaid shape. A word of caution: they’re not the best in high humidity, but in cooler, air-conditioned settings, they’re a game-changer.

Sari shapewear skirt cinches the waist, supports the drape, and carves out that dreamy mermaid shape. A word of caution: they’re not the best in high humidity, but in cooler, air-conditioned settings, they’re a game-changer. High-waist trousers: Tummy tucker briefs are ideal to smooth out the midriff, especially when your trousers are in a lightweight or clingy fabric.

Tummy tucker briefs are ideal to smooth out the midriff, especially when your trousers are in a lightweight or clingy fabric. Denim: Some jeans come with built-in shaping magic, giving a butt lift.

Ideal shapewears for first-time buyer

For first-time buyers, it’s easy to feel confused. But Aparna shared some helpful advice, listing the key features to consider for shapewear for beginners. She said, “ Opt for seamless styles with built-in lift panels or gentle compression zones. They are great for most beginners.”

If you wish to build a shapewear starter kit for your wardrobe, Aparna shared these essentials:

Waist cincher or ultra-high brief: For that cinched look under a dress or jumpsuit.

For that cinched look under a dress or jumpsuit. Thigh shaper: To lift the bum and smooth the hips, especially under flared trousers or wrap dresses.

To lift the bum and smooth the hips, especially under flared trousers or wrap dresses. Seamless ultra-high waisted briefs: The everyday hero, comfortable, invisible under clothes, and always dependable.

The everyday hero, comfortable, invisible under clothes, and always dependable. Saree shaper skirt: A game-changer for Indian wear. It streamlines the waist and hips for a graceful drape. Ideal for festivals, weddings, and any moment when the sari makes an appearance.

A game-changer for Indian wear. It streamlines the waist and hips for a graceful drape. Ideal for festivals, weddings, and any moment when the sari makes an appearance. Shaping cami: Works wonders under button-downs or knit tops, smoothing everything from the bust to the waist.

