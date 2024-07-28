Was clear about wearing my mother's saree on wedding day, says Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi, "Heeramandi" star Sonakshi Sinha says she always knew she wanted to wear her mother's saree and jewellery for her wedding with longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal, stressing that "a simpler but beautiful bride" will be a future fashion trend. HT Image

Sonakshi opened up about her wedding trousseau after she walked the ramp for designer Dolly J's latest collection "La Vie En Rose" at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024 on Saturday evening.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 at her home in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

"It took us five minutes to choose our outfits," she told reporters here.

For the signing ceremony, the bride and groom twinned in ivory: Sonakshi wore her mother Poonam Sinha's saree and jewellery and completed her look with a sleek bun, whereas Zaheer was dressed in an embroidered kurta-pyjama.

She opted for a red Banarasi saree and Zaheer donned a white open jacket with a shirt and paired it with matching pants for the reception.

"I was very clear in my head that for my actual signing and the wedding I wanted to wear my mother's saree and her jewelry, which is exactly what I did... I was clear that I wanted to wear a red sari . It was all in my head and we just brought it to life on that day," Sonakshi said.

"I genuinely feel the simpler bride is going to be back. I had the freedom to enjoy my wedding so much because I was so comfortable and I was able to breathe, to move around. I really didn't stress myself out. A simpler but very beautiful bride... That's going to be a forthcoming trend," she added.

For the wedding, Zaheer, who co-starred with Sonakshi in the 2022 film "Double XL", wore an ensemble created by his designer friend.

"We went to his friend, who is a designer, and he saw one outfit and he was like 'Oh, I will wear this.' We are not that fussy," she said.

Dolly J's haute couture collection was steeped in pure elegance as the models took over the stage wearing designs in colours ranging from light blue, marine green, pink, to red. Crystals-embellished veils, scarfs with faux fur and unique miniature designs were some of the highlights of the clothing line.

The show unfolded like a fairy tale on the ramp with "La Vie En Rose", which featured sarees, anarkali suits, and evening gowns with feathered veils, intricate embroidery, floral motifs and corsets. At the collection's core were shimmering fabrics like iridescent tissues, tulle, chiffons, and silk organzas.

Sonakshi walked down the ramp in a light pink high-slit corset gown with floral net sleeves and a long train. She opted for a curly hairstyle and kept the accessories to a minimum with a pair of earrings and a few rings to complement the garment.

"An outfit should make a woman feel beautiful. It's beautiful when designers make outfits like this that make a woman feel good from the inside. I feel extremely glamorous, pretty and feminine," she said.

The actor brought the show to the end after grooving to a live rendition of "You've Got the Love", a song by English indie rock band Florence the Machine, along with the models and the designer.

This time, Dolly said, she tried to approach the collection differently.

"We have tried to do different silhouettes. Instead of a blouse, we have done corsets and I suppose the brides, they should enjoy what we are doing," she told PTI.

About the showstopper's outfit, the designer said: "It's beautiful, it's for a young bride that Sonakshi is."

The 2024 India Couture Week will conclude on July 31 with the grand finale by Falguni Shane Peacock.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.