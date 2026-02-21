Wedding-ready kurta sets from Biba, W, Libas and more: Elegant picks for women

Wedding season calls for outfits that feel festive yet comfortable. So if you’re attending a close family function, a haldi ceremony, or a formal reception, a well-crafted kurta set can strike the perfect balance between grace and ease. wedding-wear kurta sets for women from premium brands (Pinterest) Be it rich silk blends or intricate embroidery and flowy Anarkali silhouettes, popular brands like Biba, W for Woman, and Libas are offering wedding-worthy styles that don’t require heavy lehengas or sarees to make an impact. Here are some standout picks available online right now. Wedding-wear kurta sets for women:

Crafted in luxe Vichitra silk, this embroidered kurta set is designed to stand out at festive gatherings. Detailed with zari, sequins and cording embroidery, it delivers a rich, occasion-ready look without feeling overly heavy. The coordinated bottoms and dupatta complete the ensemble, making it a fuss-free wedding outfit. Perfect for: Evening receptions and sangeet nights. Why choose it: Statement embroidery with a polished finish.

If you prefer subtle elegance over heavy embellishments, this straight-cut embroidered set is a great choice. The cotton-blend fabric ensures comfort during long wedding functions, while the delicate embroidery adds festive charm. Perfect for: Day weddings and pre-wedding rituals. Why choose it: Lightweight comfort with refined detailing.

This silk-blend kurta set combines classic straight tailoring with intricate embroidery, offering a graceful silhouette that flatters most body types. The fabric has a soft sheen, making it appropriate for dressier occasions. Perfect for: Engagement ceremonies or formal family dinners. Why choose it: Elegant shine without going over the top.

Anarkali silhouettes always bring drama to wedding fashion. This A-line fit set features embroidery details and a delicate organza dupatta that adds a touch of sophistication. Plus, it’s available in extended sizes, making it inclusive and versatile. Perfect for: Mehendi and festive celebrations. Why choose it: Flowy design with a statement dupatta.

From W for Woman, this Dola silk kurta set features intricate Aari floral work that feels both festive and refined. The bright solid base enhances the embroidery, making it ideal for celebratory occasions. Perfect for: Wedding brunches and traditional ceremonies. Why choose it: Rich silk texture with handcrafted-style detailing.

Known for its timeless ethnic wear, Biba delivers a comfortable yet stylish option with this kalidar printed suit set. The flared silhouette offers movement and grace, while the cotton fabric keeps it breathable, especially useful during long daytime functions. Perfect for: Haldi or intimate wedding gatherings. Why choose it: Traditional charm with all-day comfort.

This silk-blend set from Libas features elegant woven detailing that adds texture and depth. The straight fit keeps it structured, while the dupatta ties the entire look together beautifully. Perfect for: Reception evenings or festive dinners. Why choose it: Understated luxury with a modern silhouette. Why kurta sets are perfect for wedding wear Comfortable enough for long hours

Easy to accessorise with statement jewellery

Lighter than lehengas yet equally festive

wedding-wear kurta sets: FAQs Are kurta sets suitable for wedding functions? Yes. Wedding-ready kurta sets in silk blends, zari work, embroidery, and Anarkali silhouettes are perfect for functions like haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and even receptions. Brands like Biba, W for Woman, and Libas offer festive options that feel elegant without being as heavy as lehengas. How should I accessorise a wedding kurta set? Statement earrings, embroidered juttis, embellished heels, and a festive clutch can instantly elevate your look. For heavier embroidered sets, keep jewellery minimal; for simpler styles, layer bold accessories. Can I rewear a wedding kurta set after the function? Absolutely. One of the biggest advantages of kurta sets is versatility. You can style the kurta separately with jeans or palazzos, or pair the dupatta with another outfit to create fresh looks. Which fabric is best for wedding kurta sets? For evening events, silk and silk-blend fabrics add richness and shine. For daytime ceremonies, cotton and cotton blends are breathable and more comfortable, especially for long hours.