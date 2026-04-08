What if Dhurandhar was all about style? AI imagines Ranveer Singh's Hamza, Akshaye Khanna's Rahman Dakait in bold looks
From drama to drama dressing, AI gives Dhurandhar a high-fashion twist with quirky, statement looks. Watch your favourite characters in fashion-forward avatars.
From gripping storyline to standout cast and stunning VFX, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar leaves audiences spellbound. While people are reimagining different scenarios and endings of the movies, Souvik Rooj, an AI artist, took to Instagram on April 4, 2026, to share how AI reimagines each movie cast as an experimental new avatar.
Also read | 'Prepared for National Awards': Aditya Dhar's confident claim amid Dhurandhar 2's success
Ranveer Singh
With his fearless style and striking confidence, Ranveer Singh continues to redefine what it means to be a fashion icon in Bollywood. Even in Dhurandhar, he appeared in one of the most stylish looks. In the video, AI gave him a classic look that matches his eclectic vibe and energy. He was dressed in electric pink pants and a shirt, layered with a pinkish-brown long fur jacket. He was adorned with classic jewellery pieces and matching boots.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna was phenomenal as Rehman Dakait, commanding the screen with his magnetic presence, impeccable dialogue delivery, and his entry, dance, and dialogue set the internet ablaze. AI reimagined a look that perfectly captured his aura. He was dressed in a brown velvet coat and pants, adorned with a matching cap and leopard-print long jacket.
Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun was breathtaking as Yalina Jamali in the movie. AI reimagined her in a Western look. It gave her a Gen Z vibe by styling her in wide-leg, high-waist blue denim with pink star elements. The denim is paired with a pink crop jacket, belt, matching jewellery, and headphones.
Sanjay Dutt
AI matched Sanjay Dutt's larger-than-life aura by dressing him in a pink polka-dot shirt, matching pants, a hat, and shades.
R Madhavan
R Madhavan, in the role of Ajay Sanyal, marks his aura as the man of few words. His role as the IB chief of India dominated the internet. AI delivered a look that perfectly echoed his vibe. He was dressed in a striped blue shirt, blue denim, and a red tie. A red blazer, blue cap, and classic sunglasses added an electric vibe.
Danish Poddar
Danish Poddar, as Uzair Baloch, was one of the most underrated characters of the movie. His AI avatar made him look like a real Sher-e-baloch, wearing a leopard-print shirt, pants, and a coat.
Major Iqbal
Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal was so convincing in his role that people started to actually hate him for the 26/11 Mumbai attack. AI gave him the most fun avatar by dressing him in a floral printed blue coat and pants.
Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali was an absolute treat to watch in the movie. His revelation at the end of the movie was such a stunning detail that made him one of the most amazing and loved characters. AI dresses him in a mix of floral and solid prints, paired with a cap and sunglasses.
Gaurav Gera
Another beloved character in the movie was Aalam, who played an Indian spy selling milk soda. His iconic dialogue made AI reimagine him in a red outfit with a cap and glasses.
Saumya Tandon
Last but not least, AI gave Saumya Tandon, who essayed the role of Rehman Dakait’s wife, a Gen Z look. She appeared dressed in a red outfit and boho jewellery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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