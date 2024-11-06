New Delhi, The 12th edition of the North East Festival will begin here at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on November 15 with the participation of over 200 communities of northeast India and performances by popular artistes including Zubeen Garg, Bipul Chettri, and Riar Saab. 12th North East Festival to begin from November 15

Organised by Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS, with the support of the Ministry of DoNER, the event will present a diverse mix of events and experiences capturing the region’s cultural, artistic, and entrepreneurial energy.

The three-day festival will feature stalls spotlighting artisanal products from Northeastern communities.

"From agricultural produce to traditional handlooms and crafts, this exhibition highlights the region’s resourcefulness, allowing attendees to engage directly with local artisans," the organisers said at a press meet on Wednesday.

With special focus on Nagaland and Hornbill festival, held from December 1-10, the gala will highlight cultural tourism of the entire region from the allure of Dzukou Valley to the charm of Cherapunjee and the historical significance of places like Neer Magal and Charideo Maidam.

“The North East Festival has grown far beyond its original concept. What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a platform for unity, mutual appreciation, and shared experiences and a tourism festival. It has become Delhi’s major tourism festival. This festival is about more than a visual spectacle; it’s a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the Northeast," Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser-in-chief of North East Festival, said.

This year’s NEF Music Stage will feature top bands and artists from the Northeast and Delhi.

The musical lineup at the festival includes folk rock ensemble from Arunachal Pradesh Dobom Doji Collective, FENGa from Mizoram, Jack of Spade'z from Manipur, Reyamee from Manipur, Aryan Katoch and British singer Arjun.

Folk artists from across the Northeast will also perform traditional dances.

With around 60 food stalls, the event will offer specialties like Assam tea and Nagaland coffee, alongside a variety of other regional delicacies.

The food segment will aim to offer a unique culinary journey and nurturing cross-cultural connections.

An art exhibition, featuring traditional and contemporary pieces by Northeastern artists, will offer a colourful and evocative showcase of the region’s creativity.

North East Fashion Weekend will highlight 16 designers, each bringing their interpretation of Northeastern style.

A Tourism Business Meet will gather leading tour operators from Delhi and Northeastern stakeholders to build connections and establish long-term tourism opportunities.

"With representatives from premier tourism bodies, the meet is set to enhance collaboration, driving sustainable tourism growth for the Northeast," they said.

The festival will come to an end on November 17.

