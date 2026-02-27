Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi in February today; know vrat katha, auspicious timings, ekadashi tithi, rituals
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Amalaki Ekadashi will be celebrated on February 27, 2026, during the Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month. Know auspicious timings.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: The auspicious festival of Amalaki Ekadashi falls on February 27 this year. It is observed in the Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month. Also known as Rangbhari, on this day, people observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu and the Amla tree. This Ekadashi is observed before Holi, also known as Phalgun Purnima, which falls on March 2.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Auspicious timings
According to the Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings you need to know today:
On February 28, Parana time: 06:47 AM to 09:06 AM
On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:43 PM
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:33 AM on February 27
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:32 PM on February 27
Brahma Muhurta - 05:09 AM to 05:59 AM
Pratah Sandhya - 05:34 AM to 06:48 AM
Abhijit - 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya Muhurta - 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Godhuli Muhurta - 06:17 PM to 06:42 PM
Sayahna Sandhya - 06:20 PM to 07:34 PM
Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga - 10:48 AM to 06:47 AM, February 28
Nishita Muhurta - 12:09 AM to 12:58 AM, February 28
Ravi Yoga - 06:48 AM to 10:48 AM
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Rituals and vrat katha
On Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast, perform puja, plant an Amla tree, and worship it. Devotees should also wake up early to take a holy bath, visit the temple, and offer water to the sun God.
On Ekadashi, devotees should also first worship Lord Ganesha, after which they should resolve to worship Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi and observe a fast. Adorn the deity with new clothes, garlands, and flowers. Offer sweets along with Tulsi. Light incense and a lamp, and perform aarti.
Those observing the Ekadashi fast should remain without food throughout the day. If staying hungry is difficult, they can consume milk, fruits, and fruit juice. Those observing the fast should also worship Lord Vishnu on the morning of Dwadashi Tithi, February 28th. After the puja, feed a needy person and then eat yourself; this completes the fast.
Those observing the Ekadashi fast should abstain from food; if needed, milk, fruits, or fruit juice are allowed. On Dwadashi Tithi, February 28, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu, feed a needy person, and then eat to complete the fast. The Amalaki Ekadashi story tells how King Vasurath was saved from bandits by Lord Vishnu’s grace due to his past observance of the fast and listening to the sacred katha.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.