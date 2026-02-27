Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi in February today; know vrat katha, auspicious timings, ekadashi tithi, rituals

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: The auspicious festival of Amalaki Ekadashi falls on February 27 this year. It is observed in the Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month. Also known as Rangbhari, on this day, people observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu and the Amla tree. This Ekadashi is observed before Holi, also known as Phalgun Purnima, which falls on March 2. Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Know the date, puja time, vrat katha, and more about the auspicious festival of Amalaki Ekadashi. (Pinterest)

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Auspicious timings According to the Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings you need to know today:

On February 28, Parana time: 06:47 AM to 09:06 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:43 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:33 AM on February 27

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:32 PM on February 27

Brahma Muhurta - 05:09 AM to 05:59 AM

Pratah Sandhya - 05:34 AM to 06:48 AM

Abhijit - 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 06:17 PM to 06:42 PM

Sayahna Sandhya - 06:20 PM to 07:34 PM

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga - 10:48 AM to 06:47 AM, February 28

Nishita Muhurta - 12:09 AM to 12:58 AM, February 28

Ravi Yoga - 06:48 AM to 10:48 AM

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Rituals and vrat katha On Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast, perform puja, plant an Amla tree, and worship it. Devotees should also wake up early to take a holy bath, visit the temple, and offer water to the sun God.

On Ekadashi, devotees should also first worship Lord Ganesha, after which they should resolve to worship Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi and observe a fast. Adorn the deity with new clothes, garlands, and flowers. Offer sweets along with Tulsi. Light incense and a lamp, and perform aarti.

Those observing the Ekadashi fast should remain without food throughout the day. If staying hungry is difficult, they can consume milk, fruits, and fruit juice. Those observing the fast should also worship Lord Vishnu on the morning of Dwadashi Tithi, February 28th. After the puja, feed a needy person and then eat yourself; this completes the fast.

Those observing the Ekadashi fast should abstain from food; if needed, milk, fruits, or fruit juice are allowed. On Dwadashi Tithi, February 28, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu, feed a needy person, and then eat to complete the fast. The Amalaki Ekadashi story tells how King Vasurath was saved from bandits by Lord Vishnu’s grace due to his past observance of the fast and listening to the sacred katha.