Attukal Pongal 2024: Date, history, rituals, significance

Attukal Pongal 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Attukal Pongal is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Mainly observed in the state of Kerala, Attukal Pongal is a ten-day festival celebrated in the Malayalam month of Kumbham. It is mainly observed by the women of the families. Women devotees pray to the deity and offer her sweets. Attukal Pongal is one of the main festivals in Kerala and is awaited throughout the year. As we gear up to observe the special festival, here's all that you need to know about the special festival.

Date:

Attukal Pongal, for this year, will be observed on February 25. According to Drik Panchang, the Pooram Nakshathram will begin at 10:20 PM on February 24 and will end at 1:24 AM on February 26.

History:

Attukal Pongal is a festival dedicated to Attukal Devi or Attukalamma. It is one of the largest women-centric festivals celebrated in the country and millions of devotees gather during the festival to the temple to offer sweets and other offerings to the deity.

Rituals and significance:

On the day of Attukal Pongal, women devotees start the day by taking a bath and preparing kheer for the goddess. Pongal means to boil over, and that's why, kheer is prepared in an earthen pot as an offering for the deity. According to the traditions of Attukal Pongal, the rituals should be performed by women only. Millions of women devotees throng the streets of Thiruvananthapuram – the center for Attukal Pongal. The city decks up in light and enthusiasm. The ninth day of the ten-day festival is observed as Attukal Pongal Mahotsavam – one of the largest celebrations. The festival starts in the Malayalam month of Kumbham and ends with the sacrificial offering called Kuruthitharpanam at night.