Boxing Day 2023: Quite unlike what the name suggests, Boxing Day has nothing to do with gloves and a ring. Boxing Day is all about basking in the festivities of the holiday season and sharing and caring for the ones we love. The holiday season is here, and we are currently basking in the lights, cheer and festivities of Christmas. The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated all across the world with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The holiday season starts on Christmas Eve and ends after New Year. A day in between Christmas and New Year Eve is celebrated as Boxing Day. Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate Boxing Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Unlike other special days, Boxing Day does not have a specific date for celebrating it. It can fall on any day between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

History:

Boxing Day refers to the tradition of rich families preparing boxes filled with gifts and presents for the poor people. It spreads the holiday cheer and Christmas joy. It is believed that during earlier times, the servants of the rich people had to work on Christmas to attend to the guests and the festivities. Hence, as a way of saying thank you for their service, the employers would prepare boxes with gifts for the servants to take home on the next day after Christmas. That's how Boxing Day got its name.

Significance:

Boxing Day helps in understanding the benefits of sharing and caring. It helps us to spread joy and happiness to the homes of others and enjoy with everyone. Boxing Day also creates a sense of community and understanding. Festivals are more joyous when celebrated with everyone - Boxing Day helps us to share the cheer and joy.