 Breakup Day 2024: Date, history and significance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Breakup Day 2024: Date, history and significance

Breakup Day 2024: Date, history and significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 20, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Breakup Day 2024: From history to significance, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

Breakup Day 2024: Anti-Valentine's Week is observed for a week after Valentine's Day. The week of romance, love and passion gets over with Valentine's Day being celebrated on February 14. The week after that is observed by singles and people who got over a toxic relationship. Valentine's Week can be tiring for the ones who do not have someone to love – especially with the mushy public display of affection exhibited by the ones in love. From roads to social media, red heart balloons and mushy posts can make singles feel left out during the Valentine's Week. Hence, Anti-Valentine's week is observed to celebrate the ones who are yet to find someone they want to be with, and people who had the courage to move out of a toxic relationship and find their happiness.

Breakup Day 2024: Date, history and significance(pixabay)
Breakup Day 2024: Date, history and significance(pixabay)

ALSO READ: Flirt Day 2024: 6 flirting mistakes to avoid at all costs

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Anti-Valentine's Week consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. The last day of Anti-Valentine's Week is observed as Breakup Day. As we gear up to celebrate the fun and special day, here are a few facts that we should keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Breakup Day is observed on February 21. This year, the special day will be observed on a Wednesday.

History:

Breakups are reminders that not everything about love is rosy and beautiful – sometimes it can bring pain and sadness as well. Breakups happen when two people are not compatible with each other. Breakup Day serves as a reminder for the ones who are struggling in a relationship that they are not happy in.

Significance:

The best way to observe Breakup Day is by making way for new experiences by letting go of the old memories. This Breakup Day, embrace self-love, pamper yourself and find something that adds to your own identity. For people stuck in toxic relationships, it is time to muster up courage and walk out of the relationships that do not make you happy.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On