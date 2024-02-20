Breakup Day 2024: Anti-Valentine's Week is observed for a week after Valentine's Day. The week of romance, love and passion gets over with Valentine's Day being celebrated on February 14. The week after that is observed by singles and people who got over a toxic relationship. Valentine's Week can be tiring for the ones who do not have someone to love – especially with the mushy public display of affection exhibited by the ones in love. From roads to social media, red heart balloons and mushy posts can make singles feel left out during the Valentine's Week. Hence, Anti-Valentine's week is observed to celebrate the ones who are yet to find someone they want to be with, and people who had the courage to move out of a toxic relationship and find their happiness. Breakup Day 2024: Date, history and significance(pixabay)

Anti-Valentine's Week consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. The last day of Anti-Valentine's Week is observed as Breakup Day. As we gear up to celebrate the fun and special day, here are a few facts that we should keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Breakup Day is observed on February 21. This year, the special day will be observed on a Wednesday.

History:

Breakups are reminders that not everything about love is rosy and beautiful – sometimes it can bring pain and sadness as well. Breakups happen when two people are not compatible with each other. Breakup Day serves as a reminder for the ones who are struggling in a relationship that they are not happy in.

Significance:

The best way to observe Breakup Day is by making way for new experiences by letting go of the old memories. This Breakup Day, embrace self-love, pamper yourself and find something that adds to your own identity. For people stuck in toxic relationships, it is time to muster up courage and walk out of the relationships that do not make you happy.