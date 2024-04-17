Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Puja rituals, significance, colour, prasad on Ram Navami

Chaitra Navratri Navami 2024: On the ninth or final day of Navratri, the primordial form of goddess Parvati, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. Siddhidatri in Sanskrit translates to the one who grants siddhis or miraculous powers. Seated on lotus with a blissful expression and riding a lion, Siddhidatri Mata with her four hands holds Chakra, Shankh, Trishul and Gada. The goddess is known to be the creator of the trinity of Gods - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva who tasked them with creation, preservation and destruction of the universe respectively. As per ancient texts, Lord Shiva performed intense penance to attain all siddhis from the goddess who thereafter became half of Shiva turning him into Ardhanarishwar. Let's know more about the goddess, her puja vidhi, rituals, and her story. (Also read | Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, images, quotes and messages to share with loved ones) Who is Maa Siddhidatri? The goddess with her four hands holds Chakra, Shankh, Trishul and Gada. The goddess is known to be the creator of the trinity of Gods(Pinterest)

The eight Siddhis of Siddhidatri

Maa Siddhidatri has eight types of Siddhis - Anima, Mahima, Prapti, Prakamya, Garima, Laghima, Ishitva and Vashitva. It is said that the goddess bestowed Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva with these siddhis to perform their duties. She also granted them nine treasures and ten kinds of supernatural powers.

Which planet is governed by Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri provides direction and energy to planet Ketu, which is governed by her.

Which is the favourite colour of Maa Siddhidatri?

Peacock green is said to be the favourite colour of Maa Siddhidatri. It signifies end of ignorance and getting access to divine knowledge and wisdom.

Maa Siddhidatri prasad

Devotees of Maa Siddhidatri offer her a prasad of fruits, kheer, puri, chana, coconut, and halwa on Maha Navami or Rama Navami to honour the goddess and seek her divine blessings.

Why devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri?

Devotees worship her on the ninth day of Navratri, and it is believed that she takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge.

Puja vidhi for Siddhidatri

Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Puja is performed by lighting a ghee lamp and incense sticks post taking bath and wearing fresh clothes.

Aatma pujan for self-purification is done by applying tilak on forehead and taking some water in the palm and drinking it. Kalash pujan is performed thereafter and sankalp is taken.

Nine different types of flowers are offered to goddess. Water is offered to the feet of Maa Siddhidatri and her mantra is chanted. The goddess is bathed with cow milk, honey, ghee, sugar and panchamrit. Tilak is applied to her.

After the Siddhidatri aarti, Kanjak pujan is performed by inviting nine young girls who are served a meal of poori, kala chana and halwa. They are considered nine avatars of Maa Durga.

The story of Maa Siddhidatri

Before the universe was created, a great darkness enveloped everything. It was out of this primordial darkness that Adi Parashakti emerged in the form of a brilliant, radiant light, illuminating the cosmos and dispelling the darkness. She took the form of a divine goddess called Mahashakti and created the trinity of Gods - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The three of them performed intense penance to please the goddess and in the form of Siddhidatri she granted them different kinds of siddhis. She granted them powers in the form of their wives - Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and Parvati. Thereafter, devas and devis, daityas, danavas, asuras, gandharvas, yakshas, apsaras, bhutas, heavenly beings, mythical creatures, plants, aquatic, terrestrial and aerial animals, nagas and garudas were created apart from other species.