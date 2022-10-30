Chhath Puja 2022: Usha Arghya or Parana Din date, sunrise time, rituals, all you need to know about last day of Chhath

The Chhath Puja celebrations are currently underway all across the country, especially in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The auspicious four-day festival honours Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, and began with Nahay Khay on October 28, followed by Kharna on October 29. Today, October 30, devotees are marking Chhath Mahaparv by observing an arduous 36-hour-long fast that will continue throughout the night, till the sunrise of the next day.

After Chhath Puja, Usha Arghya, commonly known as Parana Din, is observed on the fourth day, when devotees end the difficult Chhath fast. This ritual is mostly followed by women who pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families and children. Keep scrolling to know all about Usha Arghya or Parana Din.

Chhath Puja 2022 Usha Arghya or Parana Din Date:

According to Drik Panchang, Usha Arghya or Parana Din, which is the foruth day of Chhath festival, will fall on October 31, Monday, this year.

Chhath Puja 2022 Usha Arghya Sunrise and Sunset Time:

According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings of Usha Arghya or Parana Day are as follows:

Sunrise: 06:44 am

Sunset: 06:02 pm

Chhath Puja 2022 Usha Arghya Rituals:

The 36-hour-long fast of Chhath is said to be the hardest vrat of the festival and is only completed after Usha Arghya, which is the fourth day of the auspicious festival. On the final day of Chhath, also known as Parana Din, devotees offer Usha Arghya or Dusri Argya to the rising sun. The ritual is done while standing with the feet dipped in a water body. After this, devotees conclude their fast and distribute prasad.

Meanwhile, Parana means the ritual of breaking the fast. According to Hindu rituals, Parana time is considered to be the most auspicious and sacred time, when the devotees break their fast after performing the last rituals of Chhath Puja and offer bhog prasad and fruits to Lord Surya and Chhaithi Maiya.