Chingam 1 2023: The special time of the year is here. Malayalam New Year, for this year, is being celebrated on August 17. Chingam 1, also known as Chingam Month or Chingam Masam, marks the start of the new Malayalam New Year, also known as the Kollam Varsham. The date of Chingam 1 varies with every year, as the Malayalam calendar follows the solar calendar system. With Chingam 1, the harvest season of Kerala kickstarts and the festivities begin. Chingam 1 also marks the day when King Mahabali visits his subjects in Kerala, marking the beginning of the festivities of Onam. Chingam 1 2023: Wishes, messages and images to share with loved ones

A new year is the start of something new. Leaving behind the old year, we gear up to embrace the new year with newer opportunities and good hope. As we gear up to celebrate Chingam 1, here are a few wishes, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones and wish them.

Happy Chingam 1. may this year bring prosperity, hope and wealth to you and your family.

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering 'it will be happier'...” ― Alfred Lord Tennyson

Chingam 1 is celebrated on August 17.

Happy Chingam 1 from me and mine to you and yours. May you have a great day.

“For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets

Chingam 1 is the first day of Malayalam New Year.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ― Oprah Winfrey

Chingam 1 starts the harvest season in Kerala.

Chingam 1 is here, and the biggest festival Onam is around the corner. May this season of festivities will bring happiness and hope to us all.

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day.” ― Edith Lovejoy Pierce

Every year, Chingam 1 is celebrated on a different date.

“May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue, so that I triumph even when I fall!” ― Aleister Crowley, Moonchild

Happy Chingam 1 to everyone!

May King Mahabali bless us with all that we need, and show us the way to success this year. Happy Chingam 1.

