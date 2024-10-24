Diwali 2024: Glow up your home on a budget for the festival of light with fairy lights, DIY crafts and more

Diwali, the festival of light is an auspicious festival when typically people clean their homes to embrace the positive energy of the festival. On Diwali, it is believed Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha visit the houses, as they are worshipped on Diwali. They bless the devotees with prosperity, wellbeing, and good fortune. Cleaning the home is also symbolic of spiritual cleansing, renewal, and rejuvenation. Decorating your home not only amps up the aesthetic but also highlights its cleanliness and orderliness. Beautiful decorations enhance the tidy organisation, making the space feel more inviting, warm, and well-maintained. Diwali 2024: Brighten your home with cost-friendly decorations. (Pexels)

Sprucing up a home may seem intimidating, and heavy on the wallet. But don’t let it sway you from creating an inviting, warm, festive atmosphere. With a little bit of creativity and a whole lot of love, the home can be beautifully elevated. Here are some budget-friendly ways to transform your home.

Local diyas and candles

Instagram and Pinterest are flooded with aesthetic, scented diyas and candles that come with hefty price tags, the dark side of pretty aesthetics. Support local artisans and communities this festive season and buy the traditional earthen lamps and diyas. They add a touch of rustic mood to the ambience. Prepare a table with a tablecloth with festive colours or motifs, then place a copper plate with fresh marigold flowers and simple diyas. This setting has a simple, yet impactful charm, the table radiating essential festive charm.

Fairy lights

It’s a quintessential Diwali decoration. Fairy lights, twinkling in a myriad of colours can be seen in every home during Diwali. It’s a simple and low-budget option to bring the Diwali light home. String the fairy light on the balcony and inside the home.

Artificial flowers

Reusable plastic flower garlands are sustainable and won’t create much waste. They are versatile and complement other elements in the room as well. String them up on your front door, curtain rods and in the puja room. Single colourful flowers can be floated in a traditional-looking water pot, with diyas circling the pot. You can also use fresh flowers for the puja room, but for the rest of the rooms, artificial flowers are better, more economical and won’t wilt quickly.

DIY crafts

Exercise your creative flair and draw Diwali elements like diyas, lotus, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Lakshmi on cardboard. After painting, cut them out and put them on the walls, or string them along with the garlands and fairy lights. Kids can also join in the fun by making colourful paper lanterns. Suspend the paper lantern from a curtain rod by the window.

Rangoli

Goes without saying, that Rangoli is an integral part of the Diwali decorations. Use colours and flowers to create vibrant designs. Rangoli automatically uplifts the home to excuse the Diwali energy. Place diyas in and around the Rangoli to infuse the magical essence of Diwali light in your creation.

