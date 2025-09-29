Durga Ashtami 2025: Date, timings, kanya pujan muhurat, rituals, puja vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Durga Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami, also called Maha Ashtami, is considered one of the most sacred and significant days during Navratri and Durga Puja. Devotees celebrate this day by worshipping Goddess Durga in her most powerful and fierce form, performing special rituals, prayers, and offerings with utmost devotion. From date, shubh muhurat, and puja vidhi, here's all you need to know about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Durga Puja 2025 calendar: Maha Saptami today; Know the full list of 5-day festival, when are Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami ) Durga Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami involves worshipping Goddess Durga through rituals like Kanya Pujan and offerings.(Canva)

Durga Ashtami 2025 date and timings

This year, the significant festival of Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30. According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin on September 29 at 4:31 PM and end on September 30 at 6:06 PM. Devotees are advised to perform puja during this period.

When to perform Kanya Pujan

One of the most significant rituals of Maha Ashtami is Kanya Pujan, where young girls are revered as embodiments of Goddess Durga's divine energy. In 2025, the first auspicious window for this ritual is 5:00 AM to 6:12 AM, followed by a second period from 10:40 AM to 12:10 PM.

Durga Ashtami 2025 puja vidhi and rituals

On this day devotees worship Goddess Durga by starting the day with a holy bath, wearing clean clothes, and taking a vow (sankalp) to offer their devotion with purity. Begin by preparing the altar, purify the idol, dress her in traditional garments, and place it on a red or yellow cloth. Decorate the space with a simple rangoli, flowers, and lamps.

Devotees honour Goddess Durga on Mahashtami, performing rituals and Kanya Puja to seek her blessings.

Perform Kalash Sthapana by installing nine small pots in the name of Goddess Durga, as per the Drik Panchang, and invoke her blessings. Offerings include applying a tilak with kumkum or roli, lighting incense sticks and lamps, and presenting flowers, fruits, and sweets. A key ritual is Kanya Puja, where nine young girls are invited, their feet washed, and they are served food along with gifts and blessings.

Chant Durga Saptashati verses, mantras, stuti, and stotra, followed by aarti with devotion. Conclude the worship by offering bhog and Panchamrit to the Goddess and distributing the prasad among family, staff, or fellow devotees.

What's the significance of Durga Ashtami

The eighth day of Navratri, called Mahashtami, is highly significant in Hindu tradition. On this day, devotees perform elaborate pujas to seek blessings for protection, prosperity, good health, and overall well-being.

According to belief, Mahashtami marks the day when Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Worshipping her is said to bring strength, courage, peace, and prosperity, while shielding devotees from negative influences and obstacles. Her blessings are thought to offer comfort, abundance, and guidance to those who revere her.