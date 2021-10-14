Dussehra 2021: Wishes, messages, images, greetings to share on this day

Dussehra 2021 is here and it's time to celebrate the Hindu festival with fervour and enthusiasm. People across the country celebrate it in myriad ways. For some it's bidding adieu to Maa Durga and for others it signifies victory of good over evil.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami this year falls on October 15. While Dussehra signals the end of nine-day long festival of Navratri, it also means beginning preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated 20 days after Vijayadashami, the day when Lord Rama reached Ayodhya with Sita.

This year like Navratri and Durga puja, Dussehra celebrations too will be muted as experts have warned against too many people gathering at a single place that may lead to a fresh wave of Covid infections.

If you are planning to step out, be part of the celebrations with all precautions. Wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distancing of six feet or two meters, sanitise your hands frequently and wash your clothes with detergent after coming back home and take a hot water bath. People may also connect over virtual calls to wish each other on Dussehra.

Here are some Whatsapp messages, status updates, images, and wishes you can send to your family and friends on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra:

Let us all celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. Happy Dussehra.

Embrace the goodness in your life and ward off all evil that comes on your path. Happy Dussehra 2021

May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra!

Learn to praise, not to envy. Have a blessed Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness. Happy Dussehra 2021!

May Lord Rama shower his choicest wishes over you and your family and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

May your troubles burst away like the fireworks and your happiness multiply this Dussehra. Have a happy one!

Sending you warm wishes this festive season, so that you prosper and evolve to your best version.

