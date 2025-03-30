Eid 2025 moon sighting: Delhi confirms Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31 as Shawwal crescent seen; high alert amid bomb threats

The festive air of Eid-ul-Fitr has officially embraced India, as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in multiple states, including Assam, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Muslims across India will celebrate the joyous occasion on Monday, March 31, 2025. Eid 2025 moon sighting New Delhi, India: Devotees seen a day before EID festival at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

A confirmation from Jama Masjid

The announcement was made by Naib Imam of Jama Masjid, Shaban Bukhari, who shared his heartfelt greetings with the Muslim community.

“The moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram for Eid al-Fitr has been sighted across several states, including Delhi. It is officially announced that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025. I extend my heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all of you,” he stated.

Preparations in full swing across Delhi

With the confirmation of the moon sighting, markets and streets in Old Delhi, particularly around Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid, are buzzing with excitement. Families are making their final purchases of traditional attire, sweets and festive delicacies to mark the special occasion. From the aroma of biryani and kebabs filling the streets to the last-minute rush for sewaiyan and dry fruits, the city is fully immersed in Eid preparations.

Enhanced security measures for a peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

Earlier this week, a tweet on X had warned the police of India's national capital to be alert during Eid on March 31 - April 1 as “some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani Muslims may cause Hindu-Muslim riots or bomb blasts in Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Jahangirpuri”.

In anticipation of the large gatherings, Delhi Police has heightened security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid celebration. According to previous reports by news agency PTI, authorities had already increased security in East Delhi for both the last Friday prayers of Ramadan and Eid celebrations.

An official from Delhi Police had confirmed that teams across all police stations in the east district have been briefed on maintaining law and order. Maximum police presence, patrolling, and security pickets have been planned to ensure smooth festivities.

As Delhi prepares for Eid-ul-Fitr, the focus remains on the spirit of the festival—faith, generosity and togetherness. From the early morning Eid prayers at mosques to community feasts and charitable giving, the celebration fosters brotherhood and unity.

With a day filled with love, gratitude and festivity ahead, the Muslim community of Delhi and across India looks forward to welcoming Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with open hearts. Eid Mubarak!