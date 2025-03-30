Eid 2025 moon sighting India: Shawwal crescent SEEN in Lucknow, Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to mark Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31

The wait is over as the Shawwal 1446 AH crescent moon has been sighted in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow, confirming that Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, March 31. As the month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims in the city and across India are gearing up for a day filled with prayers, gratitude, and joyous gatherings. Eid 2025 moon sighting: Member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli attempts to see the crescent moon, in Lucknow. Shawwal crescent sighted in Lucknow, Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31.(ANI File Photo)

A night of anticipation and joy

The sighting of the crescent moon marks the transition from Ramadan fasting to Eid festivity, a moment eagerly awaited by millions. As the first sliver of the new or crescent moon appeared in the Lucknow sky, the air buzzed with excitement and the news spread quickly through mosques, media outlets, and social circles.

Eid 2025moon sighting LIVE updates from Lucknow(Image by Markazi Chand Committee)

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a time of spiritual reflection, generosity and communal harmony. The day begins with the special Eid prayer, where families and friends come together to offer gratitude for the blessings of Ramadan. Charity or Zakat al-Fitr plays a crucial role in the celebrations, ensuring that those in need can also partake in the festivities.

Feasting and festivities in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

No Eid celebration is complete without a grand feast hence, Lucknow homes will be filled with the aroma of delectable dishes like biryani, kebabs, seviyan and sheer khurma — delicacies that bring families together around the dining table. Markets and shopping districts in Lucknow have already come alive with last-minute shoppers picking out festive attire, gifts and sweets.

As Lucknow and other parts of India prepare for the celebrations on March 31, the spirit of Eid reminds us of the values of love, unity and compassion. Whether through acts of kindness, spending time with loved ones or enjoying festive meals, Eid-ul-Fitr is a day that strengthens bonds and spreads joy far and wide.

With just hours to go until the celebrations begin, the countdown to Eid has truly begun. Eid Mubarak!