Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Here’s when Saudi Arabia, India will celebrate Bakra Eid

The second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims around the world is Eid ul-Adha which is known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. It is marked in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah.

On the tenth day of this month, Muslims around the world offer Eid al-Adha namaz at a mosque after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The prayer is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Imam.

The celebrations that follow later include feasting on delicious food, giving charity to the poor and sharing one’s resources, food and celebrations with family, relatives, neighbours and friends. The history of the day started when Abraham or Prophet Ibrahim kept having a recurring dream of slaughtering his beloved son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God.

Ibrahim spoke to his son regarding the dream, explaining to him how God wanted him to make the sacrifice and Ismael, who was just as much a man of God, agreed with his father and asked him to comply with the wishes of Allah. Shaitan (the devil) tempted Ibrahim and tried to dissuade him from making the sacrifice but he tried to shun it away by pelting it with stones.

Allah saw Ibrahim’s absolute devotion and sent Jibreel (Angel Gabriel), the Archangel, bearing a sheep for slaughter. Jibreel told Ibrahim that God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son.

Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations which not only commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael’s love for Allah but also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly, for the sake of Allah.

This year, the Saudi Arabia supreme court has called Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on on Friday, July 9, which will mark the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah whose 10th day will be celebrated as Bakra Eid. According to the Saudi Press Agency, anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars shall inform the nearest court and record their testimony.

However, Researcher Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, stated that crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be sighted on Saturday, July 10 at 05:17am and will stay on the horizon for approximately 34 minutes after sunset.

As per him, Sunday i.e. July 11 will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah with the Day of Arafah or Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) falling on Monday, July 19 and then Tuesday, July 20 might be celebrated as the day of Eid ul-Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, London and North America.

India usually celebrates both the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitra and Eid-ul-Adha a day after Saudi Arabia hence, Muslims here will look for the crescent on July 10th and 11th with Eid-ul-Adha expected to fall on July 21, 2021. The date can change as per the sighting of the crescent moon.

