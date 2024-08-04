Friendship Day 2024: 20+ funny quotes, wishes, images, messages and hilarious memes to share with best friends

Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day is here. In India, Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August, which is August 4 this year. Our best friends hold a special place in our lives. They not only support us in tough times and cheer for us on our achievements but also make us laugh with their silly antics and goofy behaviour. So, we curated hilarious wishes, quotes, messages, memes, and more for these friends with a funny bone. (Also Read | Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook status to send to your best friend) Friendship Day 2024 funny quotes for best friend: Celebrate Friendship Day with these funny wishes and messages.(Freepik)

Friendship Day 2024 funny wishes

Happy Friendship Day to my ride-or-die! Just remember, if we get caught, you’re deaf, and I don’t speak English!

I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I’m definitely one of a kind. And that’s why you love me. Happy Friendship Day, you goof.

I know you are lucky to have me in your life. So, you should be messaging me today with your declaration of love. Anyway, Happy Friendship Day, buddy.

I’d take a bullet for you. Not in the head, but like in the leg or something. Happy Friendship Day.

You understand my weirdness, and I get your goofiness. Let's be weird together forever. Happy Friendship Day.

If you ever need to hide a body, you know who to call. Happy Friendship Day.

Friendship Day 2024 memes

Friendship Day 2024 funny messages

You are the reason I have trust issues. But I'd rather have you by my side always. Happy Friendship Day.

Thank you for cracking the worst jokes known to mankind. Reminds me at least I am funnier than you. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig.

Cheers to the friend who knows all my quirks and loves me anyway. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day 2024 funny quotes and memes

"My friends and I are crazy. That's the only thing that keeps us sane." - Matt Schucker.

"A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." - Unknown.

"Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another, "What! You too? I thought I was the only one." - CS Lewis.

"A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you – and is probably in the background making sure they’re all true." - Unknown.

"She's my friend because we both know what it's like to have people be jealous of us." - Clueless.

"Friendship is like peeing in your pants. Everyone can see it, but only you can feel the warm feeling inside." - Unknown.

"Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch." - Unknown.

"A true friend stabs you in the front." - Oscar Wilde.

"It’s a funny thing, friendship. One minute a person is driving you crazy, making you want to shake them, and the next minute you realize what a crappy place the world would be without them in it." - Natasha Friend.

"True friendship is when you walk into their house and your Wi-Fi connects automatically." - Bhushan Mahadani.

"Best friends don’t care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine." - Unknown.

"Do you think I’m crazy? You should see me with my best friend." - Unknown.