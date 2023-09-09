News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while welcoming Ganpati Bappa home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while welcoming Ganpati Bappa home

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Sep 09, 2023 05:46 PM IST

The 10-day Ganesh Utsav begins on September 18 and concludes on September 28. Here are dos and don'ts you need to keep in mind while bringing Lord Ganesha home.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most significant festivals associated with Lord Krishna is round the corner. Marked as birth of the elephant God, Ganesh Utsav spans for 10 days and is celebrated with much fanfare by his devotees all over the country. The festival is especially celebrated on grand scale in the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and cities of Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Lord Ganesha is worshipped for 10 days during Ganesh Utsav. People also bring idol of Lord Ganesha to their home at the end of the festival, immerse the idol in a water body amid much fanfare. Lord Ganesha is also known as 'Vighnaharta' and is known to remove all the obstacles. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about Ganeshotsav)

If you are planning to bring Ganpati Bappa home, here're dos and don'ts you should remember.(ANI)
If you are planning to bring Ganpati Bappa home, here're dos and don'ts you should remember.(ANI)

The 10-day Ganesh Utsav begins on September 18 and concludes on September 28. If you are planning to bring Ganpati Bappa home, here're dos and don'ts you should remember.

DOs

  • Many Ganesha devotees like to make their own idols with a lot of love and dedication. However, one must keep certain points in mind while making Lord Ganesha idol. The idol of Lord Ganesha isn't complete without a ‘mukut’ or crown. So, make sure to add a majestic ‘mukut’ to the idol for good luck and fortune.
  • Whether you are buying your Ganesha idol from the market or making it at home, make sure Lord Ganesha should be in sitting position. Also, you must ensure that the Ganesha idol also comprises of his companion mouse and also a few ‘modaks’ as this will bring positive energy in the house.
  • Cover your Ganesha idol with a red ‘chunari’ or cloth while welcoming Bappa home.
  • While doing the ‘sthapana’ of the Lord Ganesha idol, the auspicious directions are east, west or north-east.
  • Ganpati Bappa should be welcomed with shankh, bells and a lot of festive-like vibes.
  • Lord Ganesha idol should be welcomed for 1.5, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11 days, after which visarjan is done

DON'Ts

  • Lord Ganesha's trunk should not point to right as that represents his stubborn attitude or indicate difficult times. The trunk should always be positioned to the left which represents success and positivity
  • Lord Ganesha idol should not be left unattended and someone or the other should accompany the lord.
  • Never immerse Lord Ganesha idol in water without aarti and puja.
  • Do not have onion, garlic and other tamsic foods after Ganesh stapana. Cook only satvic foods and offer them to Lord Ganesha first.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out