Ganesh Visarjan 2023 date and time: Know auspicious time, story of visarjan, rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are coming to an end with Ganesh Visarjan when devotees will bid adieu to their Ganpati Bappa urging him to come back earlier next year. Ganeshotsav is celebrated for 10 days with much fanfare in several parts of the country be it Maharasthra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal among other states. Ganesh Visarjan coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, a festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Tips to make healthy and delicious modaks for people with diabetes) After the 10 days of revelry and worship, people bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on eleventh day. Also known as Anant Chaturdashi on this day thousands of Ganesha idols across the country are immersed.

While Ganesh Visarjan is done after 1.5, 3, 5 and 7 days by many people, visarjan on the last day of the festival is considered significant. It is believed that Lord Ganesha goes back to his heavenly abode on the day. Ganesha Visarjan is also known as Vinayaka Nimajjanam in Telugu speaking regions.

A sea of devotees takes Lord Ganesha idol for immersion amid the sound of dhol and chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya and bid him a tearful adieu preferably in a river, lake or sea. Visarjan can also be done in a tub or bucket at home.

Rituals of Ganesh Visarjan

On the day of Ganesh Visarjan, all the family members, relatives and friends get together for an early morning Lord Ganesha aarti. Modak, fruits, flowers and other eatables are offered to Lord Ganesha

After the aarti, Lord Ganesha’s idol is prepared for Visarjan and is taken to the venue where it has to be immersed with much fanfare, celebration, dance, music and excitement.

Before bidding adieu to Bappa, take his blessings by applying akshat, and dahi on his hands. Also take Lord Ganesha to every corner of your house for good luck and grace.

Tie a red cloth on Lord Ganesha's idol and place coconut, jaggery and grains in it. It is believed that this meal is for Lord Ganesha while he's on a long trip back home.

Water is sprinkled on the person who performs puja for Ganapati Visarjan.

While stepping out of the house for Visarjan along with Lord Ganesha’s idol, offer a coconut to Ganpati Bappa and break it in one go. The coconut has to be immersed along with Lord Ganesha.

Auspicious timings for Ganesha Visarjan

Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 06:12 AM to 07:42 AM

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:42 AM to 03:11 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:41 PM to 06:11 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:11 PM to 09:11 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:12 AM to 01:42 AM, Sep 29

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 10:18 PM on Sep 27, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:49 PM on Sep 28, 2023

Story of Ganesha Visarjan

Sage Ved Vyas who also authored Mahabharata requested Lord Ganesha to pen down the epic as Lord Ganesha is considered the God of Vidya (knowledge) and Buddhi (wisdom) and any mistake by Ved Vyas could be corrected. Lord Ganesha agreed to writing down Mahabharat but on a condition that once he starts, he would not stop in between.

Lord Ganpati started writing day and night continuously for the span of 10 days and didn't even take water. To make sure, Lord Ganesha's body temperature remains normal and does not increase too much, Ved Vyas applied a paste of mud on his body. By 10th day, the mud had dried up and Lord Ganesha's body started looking like an idol. His body temperature had also risen up a bit.

To get rid of the mud and cool him down, Ved Vyas immersed his body in water. From this day onwards, Lord Ganesha gets worshipped for 10 days and at the end of it, his idol is immersed in water and this tradition is called Ganesha Visarjan.

