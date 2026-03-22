Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha: Gangaur ki kahani, puja rituals, and everything you need to know about the festival
Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha: Gangaur Puja, celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Tritiya, involves fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha: The auspicious festival of Gangaur Puja is celebrated with fervour every year. On this day, Hindu devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. According to the traditions, the fast is generally observed by married women and unmarried girls. Let's find out all the details you should know about this festival.
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Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha
Every year, the Gangaur fast is observed on the third day of the bright fortnight of Chaitra month. Also known as Gauri Tritiya, this day is observed by married women and unmarried girls who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and also observe a fast. Lord Shiva is worshipped as Isar Ji, and Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Gaura Mata.
While married women observe this fast for a happy married life, unmarried girls observe this fast to find a life partner of their choice. This year, Gangaur Puja falls on Saturday, March 21. Along with worshipping Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, devotees also recite the story of Gangaur Puja on this day. This completes the holy rituals of this day. Here's everything you need to learn about the complete story of the Gangaur Puja fast:
According to the Gangaur fast legend, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, accompanied by Narada Muni, visited a village where poor women served them with sincere devotion. Pleased, Goddess Parvati blessed them by sprinkling them with the nectar of love.
Soon, the wealthy women of the village arrived with their offerings, but Maa Parvati had nothing left to give them. When asked by Lord Shiva what she would give them, she said that only true devotion earns blessings, and she sprinkled them with Suhaagraasa to increase their good fortune.
This occurred on Chaitra Shukla Tritiya, the day of Gangaur worship. Later, Parvati secretly bathed, made a sand idol of Shiva, worshipped him, and accepted sand as prasad. To conceal this, she created an illusion of a grand palace. Narada realised her power, and asked the Goddess that women who worship secretly on this day with devotion will have their wishes fulfilled.
Gangaur Puja 2026: Where is the festival celebrated
The Gangaur puja is primarily celebrated in Rajasthan. Besides Rajasthan, it is also celebrated in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat.
According to the Drik Panchang, during the Gangaur Puja, devotees make a sand or clay statue of Goddess Gaura and fully decorate it. After that, they worship her with Lord Isar while performing rituals and singing folk songs. Additionally, it is believed that on this day, by observing a fast and drinking milk only once a day, a woman attains the eternal happiness of her husband and daughter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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