Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha: Gangaur ki kahani, puja rituals, and everything you need to know about the festival

Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha: The auspicious festival of Gangaur Puja is celebrated with fervour every year. On this day, Hindu devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. According to the traditions, the fast is generally observed by married women and unmarried girls. Let's find out all the details you should know about this festival. Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha: During Gangaur Puja, Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (Pinterest)

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Gangaur Puja 2026 vrat katha Every year, the Gangaur fast is observed on the third day of the bright fortnight of Chaitra month. Also known as Gauri Tritiya, this day is observed by married women and unmarried girls who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and also observe a fast. Lord Shiva is worshipped as Isar Ji, and Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Gaura Mata.

While married women observe this fast for a happy married life, unmarried girls observe this fast to find a life partner of their choice. This year, Gangaur Puja falls on Saturday, March 21. Along with worshipping Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, devotees also recite the story of Gangaur Puja on this day. This completes the holy rituals of this day. Here's everything you need to learn about the complete story of the Gangaur Puja fast:

According to the Gangaur fast legend, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, accompanied by Narada Muni, visited a village where poor women served them with sincere devotion. Pleased, Goddess Parvati blessed them by sprinkling them with the nectar of love.

Soon, the wealthy women of the village arrived with their offerings, but Maa Parvati had nothing left to give them. When asked by Lord Shiva what she would give them, she said that only true devotion earns blessings, and she sprinkled them with Suhaagraasa to increase their good fortune.

This occurred on Chaitra Shukla Tritiya, the day of Gangaur worship. Later, Parvati secretly bathed, made a sand idol of Shiva, worshipped him, and accepted sand as prasad. To conceal this, she created an illusion of a grand palace. Narada realised her power, and asked the Goddess that women who worship secretly on this day with devotion will have their wishes fulfilled.

Gangaur Puja 2026: Where is the festival celebrated The Gangaur puja is primarily celebrated in Rajasthan. Besides Rajasthan, it is also celebrated in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat.

According to the Drik Panchang, during the Gangaur Puja, devotees make a sand or clay statue of Goddess Gaura and fully decorate it. After that, they worship her with Lord Isar while performing rituals and singing folk songs. Additionally, it is believed that on this day, by observing a fast and drinking milk only once a day, a woman attains the eternal happiness of her husband and daughter.