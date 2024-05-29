 Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 29, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Goa Statehood Day 2024: From date to significance, here's all that you need to know about the special day.

Goa Statehood Day 2024: Goa is situated in the western coast of India and is the smallest state by area. Goa is a popular tourist destination, known for its breathtaking beaches, lip-smacking Goan dishes and stunning landscapes. Goa is a traveler's paradise and has a lot to offer. Families, friend groups as well as couples visit Goa throughout the year and the state has something to offer for every traveling group. Every year, Goa Statehood Day is observed to commemorate the day when Goa became an independent state in the Indian union. As we hear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

Every year, Goa Statehood Day is observed on May 30. (Unsplash)
Every year, Goa Statehood Day is observed on May 30.

Date:

Every year, Goa Statehood Day is observed on May 30. This year, Goa Statehood Day will be celebrated on Thursday.

History:

Goa used to be a Portuguese colony for over 450 years. In the year of 1961, Goa was liberated by India. Goa was given the status of a union territory along with Daman and Diu in 1987. Later in 1987, Goa was given the status of a state – Goa became the 25th state of the Indian union that year. Panaji was declared the capital of the state and Konkani was announced to be the official language of Goa. Since then, Goa Statehood Day is observed every year on May 30.

Significance:

Goa Statehood Day is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur throughout the state of Goa. Cultural events and celebrations mark Goa Statehood Day on May 30. Goa's rich heritage is portrayed through the celebrations. The day is marked with cultural programs. Music, dance and the special cuisine of Goa. People also remember the sacrifices made by the people of Goa during the struggle for liberation from the Portuguese rule for about 450 years.

Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know
