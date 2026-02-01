Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Date, history, significance, Purnima tithi and more
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Guru Ravidas was a key figure in the Bhakti Movement. Here's what you need to know about Guru Ravidas Jayanti and how to celebrate.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, a visionary 15th-century saint, poet, and social reformer whose teachings continue to resonate as a beacon of equality and spiritual wisdom. Also read | Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes, images, messages to share
Celebrated annually on Magha Purnima (the full moon day of the Hindu month of Magha), the occasion is observed with devotion across India, particularly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 date and timings
According to Drikpanchang.com, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 falls on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The Purnima tithi, which determines the timing of the festival, is as follows:
⦿ Purnima tithi begins: 05:52 am on February 1, 2026
⦿ Purnima tithi ends: 03:38 am on February 2, 2026
Guru Ravidas Jayanti history
Guru Ravidas was born in the village of Seer Goverdhanpur near Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He was a prominent figure in the Bhakti Movement, a spiritual revolution that focused on a personal connection with the divine over ritualistic orthodoxy. A contemporary of Saint Kabir, Ravidas’s influence was so vast that he is said to have been the spiritual guide to the famous Rajput princess and poetess, Meera Bai.
Significance of Guru Ravidas' teachings
The core of Guru Ravidas’s philosophy was the rejection of the caste system and the promotion of human rights and dignity. He envisioned a society called 'Beghumpura' (a city without sorrow), where there is no suffering, no fear, and no discrimination.
His spiritual contributions are immortalised in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, which contains 41 of his hymns. His verses highlight that God resides in every heart and that true devotion is found in inner purity, compassion, and selfless service (Sewa) rather than in caste or creed.
How is Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated?
Thousands of devotees gather at the Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi to take a holy dip in the Ganges, a ritual believed to purify the soul. Vibrant processions, known as Nagar Kirtans, are being held in various cities. Devotees carry portraits of the Guru, sing his bhajans (devotional songs), and perform kirtan accompanied by traditional instruments.
In Gurdwaras and temples dedicated to the saint, special prayer meetings are held, and the Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji (a collection of his teachings) is recited. Community kitchens are serving free meals to all, embodying the Guru’s message of equality by ensuring people from all walks of life sit and eat together.
