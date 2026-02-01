Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Date, history, significance, Purnima tithi and more

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti marks the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, a visionary 15th-century saint, poet, and social reformer whose teachings continue to resonate as a beacon of equality and spiritual wisdom. Also read | Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes, images, messages to share Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 falls on February 1, 2026.

Celebrated annually on Magha Purnima (the full moon day of the Hindu month of Magha), the occasion is observed with devotion across India, particularly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 date and timings According to Drikpanchang.com, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 falls on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The Purnima tithi, which determines the timing of the festival, is as follows:

⦿ Purnima tithi begins: 05:52 am on February 1, 2026

⦿ Purnima tithi ends: 03:38 am on February 2, 2026

Guru Ravidas Jayanti history Guru Ravidas was born in the village of Seer Goverdhanpur near Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He was a prominent figure in the Bhakti Movement, a spiritual revolution that focused on a personal connection with the divine over ritualistic orthodoxy. A contemporary of Saint Kabir, Ravidas’s influence was so vast that he is said to have been the spiritual guide to the famous Rajput princess and poetess, Meera Bai.

Significance of Guru Ravidas' teachings The core of Guru Ravidas’s philosophy was the rejection of the caste system and the promotion of human rights and dignity. He envisioned a society called 'Beghumpura' (a city without sorrow), where there is no suffering, no fear, and no discrimination.

His spiritual contributions are immortalised in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, which contains 41 of his hymns. His verses highlight that God resides in every heart and that true devotion is found in inner purity, compassion, and selfless service (Sewa) rather than in caste or creed.