Happy Pana Sankranti 2024: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with friends and family on Odia New Year

Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, holds special significance as the traditional New Year festival of the Odia people in Odisha, India. This auspicious occasion falls on the first day of the solar month of Meṣa in the Odia calendar, corresponding to the lunar month of Baisakha. This year, the festival will be celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm on Saturday, April 13. Central to the celebrations is the preparation and sharing of a sweet drink known as 'pana,' particularly in rural areas of Odisha. The festival also includes rituals honouring Lord Jagannath, who is believed to have created the pana drink. Pana Sankranti symbolizes rebirth, new beginnings, and community spirit, reflecting the vibrant cultural heritage of Odisha through its colourful festivities. (Also read: When is Pana Sankranti 2024? Date, timing, history, significance and celebration of Odia New Year ) Check out wishes, images and messages to share on Pana Sankranti 2024(HT photo)

If you and your family are celebrating Pana Sankranti, here are some heartfelt messages, best wishes, images, and greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms to make this occasion more special.

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024 wishes, images, messages

May the sweetness of Pana Sankranti fill your life with joy and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a blessed New Year.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Pana Sankranti filled with happiness, prosperity, and sweet memories.

Pana Sankranti marks Odia New Year's start.(HT photo)

Sending warm wishes and heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Pana Sankranti. May this festival bring abundant happiness and success to you and your loved ones.

May the auspicious occasion of Pana Sankranti bring you abundant blessings, good health, and success in all your endeavours.

Sweet 'pana' drink shared from heart.(HT photo)

As we celebrate Pana Sankranti, may the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath shower upon you and your family, guiding you towards a year filled with peace and prosperity.

Happy Pana Sankranti! May the sweetness of this festive season fill your life with joy and contentment.

Rural areas of Odisha especially embrace the festivities of Pana Sankranti.(HT photo)

Let's welcome the New Year with open hearts and joyful spirits. Happy Pana Sankranti to you and your family.

On this special day of Pana Sankranti, may your heart be filled with gratitude, your home with laughter, and your life with endless happiness.

Rituals include the worship of Lord Jagannath, attributed to creating the pana drink.(HT photo)

May the blessings of Lord Jagannath be with you always. Happy Pana Sankranti.

Warmest wishes to you and your family on Pana Sankranti! May the divine blessings of the occasion bring peace and harmony into your lives.

Pana Sankranti showcases the vibrant cultural heritage of Odisha.(HT photo)

Let's celebrate the spirit of Pana Sankranti with love, joy, and togetherness. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead.