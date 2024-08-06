Hariyali Teej 2024: Fasting dos and don'ts to follow

Hariyali Teej 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, the holy month of Sawan is observed with a lot of dedication and devotion by the devotees of Lord Shiva. Hariyali Teej falls in the auspicious month of Sawan and celebrates the timeless love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Both married and unmarried women keep fast on this day to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is believed that married women seek conjugal bliss by praying to Lord Shiva, while unmarried women keep fast to seek a husband like Lord Shiva. This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 7.(Isha.Foundation/Instagram)

This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 7. according to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will begin at 7:52 PM on August 6 and will end at 10:05 PM on August 7. Hariyali Teej is observed through fasting, praying, puja and celebrations. As we gear up to observe the auspicious day, here are a few fasting dos and don’ts that we must know.

ALSO READ: When is Hariyali Teej 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history and significance

Should be observed every year:

It is believed that married women keep fast on Hariyali Teej to seek conjugal bliss and longevity for their husbands. However, if a married woman keeps fast for one year, they should fast every year on Hariyali Teej.

Nirjala vrat:

Hariyali Teej fasting is observed with no water or food for 24 hours. Women can break the fast after the muhurat is over and after applying vermillion to Goddess Parvati.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2024: Trendy mehendi designs to try on this day

Onion and garlic:

Onions and garlic should be strictly avoided on this day. Consumption of tobacco and alcohol should not be done.

Performing aarti:

Within the muhurat of Hariyali Teej, aarti of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be performed and the puja should be completed.

Nuts and fruits:

If one is not keeping nirjala vrat on Hariyali Teej, one can consume nuts, fruits, buttermilk, milk and fresh juices to keep the body hydrated.

Heat generating food:

Heat generating food items and mustard oil, and sesame oil should be avoided on this day.

Last meal:

It is advised to refrain from consuming a full meal or the last meal before the sandhya aarti or the sunset.