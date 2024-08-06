Hariyali Teej 2024: Significance of Mehendi and some trendy mehendi designs to try on this day

Hariyali Teej, celebrated on 7th August this year in North India, in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, is marked by colourful outfits and traditional customs and activities. On the third day of Shravan during Shukla Paksha, Hariyali Teej is observed. It’s a holy occasion for married women as they seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to protect their marital lives from all evils. Women fast all day for the long life of their spouses and family. Unmarried women also partake in the fast in the hope of finding good husband. Green outfits are chosen on this auspicious occasion as a homage to nature. Hariyali Teej is a social activity for all the women observing the fast.

ALSO READ: When is Hariyali Teej 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history and significance

Significance of Mehendi

The day before the festival, women adorn their palms with mehendi. They spend hours leaving the palms undisturbed to let the mehendi darken and the design appear vibrant. Mehendi is a custom to seek blessings from Goddess Parvati, the divine embodiment of marital peace and bliss. Mehendi is believed to promote marital well-being and harmony. Applying mehendi also fosters a sense of bond and community, bringing women together as they sing, dance, and share stories to celebrate their married lives. It’s a social activity that gathers large groups of women.

Trendy Mehendi Designs

Floral design

You can never go wrong with a simple floral design, With intricate swirls, petals, and leaves being the highlight of the design, it’s perfect for paying tribute to nature and goes well with the signature green attire worn on Hariyali Teej.

Dainty geometric design

This design features a fusion of dainty floral design with bold geometric shapes. It also gives a minimalistic appearance, as it focuses more on delicate design shapes than filling up the space. With a space devoid of mehendi in the design, the borders around the space create an illusion of a temple arch. This minimalistic design with the temple arch pattern is ideal for a holy festival like Hariyali Teej.

Artistic design

Go full artistic this holy season and create art styles that depict you and your husband.It shows your devotion and love towards your life partner and they will surely be over the moon with this design. Animal patterns like swans, peacocks, and elephants in the mehendi design symbolise love and devotion. Alternatively, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati or Lord Krishna-Radha motifs can also be incorporated into the design. If you want to opt for a simpler design, a lady in a swing is perfect to pay tribute to one of the quintessential activities of Hariyali Teej among women.

ALSO READ: Hiroshima Day 2024: Date, history, significance and observance of 79th year of World War II atomic bombings