Holi 2023: Tips for celebrating a safe and eco-friendly Holi

Holi 2023: The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8 this year. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. People become homebound during this time to celebrate Holi with their near and dear ones. Holi also brings with itself numerous rituals celebrated all over India. While Varanasi celebrates the ritual of mixing colours with ashes from the cremation ground and playing with it, Holika Dahan is celebrated in many parts of the country where people form heaps of unimportant things and burn them off. Holika Dahan denotes letting go of toxicit6y and embracing prosperity.

It is advised to use organic and natural colours and gulal to celebrate Holi, however, people often use synthetic colours which can harm the environment. To stay safe and have a happy festival, it is important to remember a few tips and tricks to ensure that we celebrate an eco-friendly Holi this year. Take a look:

Natural colours: Synthetic colours with chemicals can be hazardous for the skin as well the environment. Natural colours can be prepared at home and should be used to celebrate the festival.

Balloons and plastic: Water balloons are used to play Holi. Sometimes colours are put inside plastic bags and used. However, after the celebrations, these balloons and plastic bags become an environmental hazard. Hence, they should be avoided.

Save water: Playing Holi with gulal and ensuring that we do not end up wasting a lot of water is the mindful way to cleebrate the festival and keep it eco-friendly as well.

Flowers: This Holi, instead of colours or gulal, sprinkle flower petals on each other and celebrate the festival. Flower petals can also be dried in sun and grinded to form colours, which can be used as gulal.