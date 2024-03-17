Holi 2024 Rangoli designs: 5 easy-to-make rangoli hacks to brighten your Holi celebrations

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is around the corner and we cannot wait already. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Radha. It also signifies the triumph of goodness over evil – the win of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu. Holi is celebrated with a range of traditions across the country. People celebrate the day by smearing colours on each other's faces. Happiness and joy prevail on the faces of everyone. Streets are decked up in lights and colours, and people decorate their homes. Holi is one of the largest festivals of the year. Here are a few rangoli ideas that can help you to transform your home for the festivities. (pinterest)

ALSO READ: Holi 2024: 6 DIY tips to make natural colours at home; Here's how you can play a safe Holi

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. A day before Holi, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed. Homes are decked up in bright rangolis during Holi. In case you are looking for rangoli ideas, you have reached the right place. Here are a few rangoli ideas that can help you to transform your home for the festivities.

Easy-to-make rangoli ideas:

Peacock design: Even though it is one of the common rangoli designs that people make in their homes, it is bright in nature and adds vibrancy to the Holi festivities. Use bright shades of blue and green and watch how the design can transform the entrance of your home.

Flower rangolis: One of the safest and organic ways to make rangoli at home is by using various flowers. Various colours can be used. The petals can be cut in desired shapes to add more beauty to the overall rangoli.

Floral designs: Floral designs never go out of style. Adding variety of floral designs to the rangoli and ensuring that we converge together to make a beautiful shape to transform the living space – thats a great hack for an easy rangoli idea.

Lotus designs: Bright pink and white can enhance the look of the room. Making distinct lotus designs for the Holi rangoli can really make it easy, and also the brightest design in the room.

Diwali lamps: If you are looking for an easy and effective idea to make rangoli, use flowers and align them accordingly with Diwali lamps to transform a corner of the room.