Hug Day 2022: Did you know these incredible benefits of hugging?

Hug Day 2022: A single hug can communicate a multitude of emotions from love, care, happiness, sorrow, trust - something that even a thousand words would not be able to do.

Hug Day is part of Valentine's Week celebrations and is celebrated on February 12 every year, two days before Valentine's Day (February 14). On this day people show their affection for each other with a warm hug. Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), and Kiss Day (February 13) are also part of Valentine's Week.

Hugging someone not only brings comfort but also builds trust. A warm embrace can make you feel connected with the other, improve bonds and increase your happiness quotient.

As hugs and handshakes become the casualty of pandemic-induced social distancing norms, the warmth in exchange of greetings goes missing. Stress and anxiety on the other hand are taking heavy toll on people's mental health. We can only hope the coming months are better than before and people are able to recharge their emotional batteries with plenty of hugs.

Scientific studies also vouch for the many benefits of hugging. It not only reduces the level of cortisol, the stress hormone but also brings relief in pain and relaxes muscles.

Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Sr. Consultant Psychiatry Asian Institute of Medical sciences talks about 6 health benefits of hugging.

1. Hugging decreases the level of cortisol, the stress hormone which in turn brings down blood pressure and heart rate in stressful situations. Hugging also helps in having a good night's sleep.

2. Hugging increases the level of oxytocin or feel-good chemical in the brain which makes us happy, active, and calm.

3. Hugging makes it easy to connect with another person.

4. Hugging communicates that we are safe, loved, and not alone.

5. Hugging reduces tension in the body by combating pain and improving blood circulation which relaxes the tense muscles.

6. Hugging increases, the level of natural killer cells, lymphocytes, and other immune-boosting cells which keep the immune system strong.