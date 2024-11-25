International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women 2024: Theme, date and more

International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women 2024: Violence against women manifests in distinct ways, from the seemingly trivial misogynistic comments meant as jokes to the most horrific, heinous crimes like rape and murder. Violence against women has no designated space or time, be it at work or in broad daylight. The RG Kar case has specifically raised the question of women and safety in their own professional spaces. Every year International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women is observed to raise awareness about the violence women and girls face every day. ALSO READ : The gendered nature of violence International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women 2024: The day is about raising awareness about violence against women.

Theme of 2024

The UN has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This day is celebrated annually to create awareness about the violence against women and girls.

This year is special as the UN is launching the UNiTE campaign, which will run from November 25 to December 10, under the theme ‘Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed. #NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence against Women’.

It draws attention to the alarming rise in women’s deaths from violence perpetrated against them. This campaign highlights that in 2023, every 10 minutes a woman lost her life to violence, and made it a part of their campaign theme.

ALSO READ: Invisibilisation of sexual violence against women with disabilities

Self defense products

Here are some self defence products that women could carry for their personal safety with them:

Siren torch

Siren torch also has a loud alarm.

A siren torch is a flashlight with a built-in safety alarm. The blaring sound of the alarm draws attention for help and scares away the attacker. Eveready has launched DL102 Siren Torch, a rechargeable siren torch with a safety alarm that emits a 100 dB loud sound. The siren goes off with a simple pull of the keychain. It’s compact and portable. Dr. Kiran Bedi, at the launch, emphasised the importance of Eveready's Siren Torch in boosting women’s confidence and empowering them to feel safer and more in control.

Pepper spray

Spray pepper spray onto an advancing attacker. The painful burning sensation will incapacitate the attacker, giving you ample time to run and call for help. The discomfort and pain will persist in the eyes and nose and even blur their vision for some time. This is especially useful in close contact situations when an attacker invades your personal space.

Pointed objects

Carry objects with a pointed edge, such as a fountain pen with a sharp nib or a specifically designed tactical pen. For easier access in emergencies, when the mind can be scrambled and bewildered, carry conical hairpins. If you have long hair, you can secure a bun with it. Or, you can use everyday home items, like keys, tucked between your fingers at the knuckles.