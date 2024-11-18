International Men's Day 2024: Gift ideas for the men in your life to make them feel loved

International Men's Day, celebrated annually on November 19, recognises and celebrates the achievements and roles of men. This year’s theme is ‘Positive Male Role Models’. This International Men's Day surprise the men in your life with a thoughtful gift. (Shutterstock)

Here are some gifts you can give the brother, husband, father, male friend, boyfriend, son in your life to express your love for them. This year show your unconditional gratitude. Oh, and don’t forget to gift them flowers! Why should only women be gifted flowers to be appreciated? Break the stereotype for the men in your life and let them feel loved with a beautiful bouquet.

Gadgets

Help them with their goals by gifting them tech gifts.(Shutterstock)

A good tech gift is a great choice for men who are tech enthusiasts. It’s practical and versatile. Tech gifts assist them to stay on track with their goals, whether it’s keeping up with their fitness goals or organising their day. From noise-cancelling headphones that provide high-quality sound while they go out on a run to high-tech smartwatches that monitor health and count their calories in the gym, tech gifts are perfect for those who always like to be on the go.

Special day out

For battle royale gamers, paintball game is exhilarating.(Shutterstock)

Men deserve to be pampered and enjoy a memorable experience on their special day. Gift them a day based on their interests. Consider a relaxing spa voucher to let them unwind and de-stress during a soothing spa session. Or you can go to adrenaline-pumping adventure parks, where you embark on thrilling rides together or have a fun, competitive race while go-karting. Gamers, in particular, would love an outdoor paintball field game as they would be able to apply their adept hand-eye coordination from gaming in real life.

Premium gifts

Men often prefer all-in-one multitaskers, like combined shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. So indulge them with expensive gifts. Go for premium gifts, whether it’s a curated grooming kit, a pair of stylish aviators to complete their cool look, a premium pen, or a tailored shirt that adds a touch of sophistication. These gifts offer luxury and practicality, ensuring they feel appreciated and valued on this special day.

Premium gifts are not just about the prim and polished stuff; they also include the expensive items on their wishlist that reflect their inner child, such as the exorbitant Star Wars LEGO set, a complete volume set of Demon Slayer or a diecast car model.

