Nelson Mandela rightly said, “Sometimes, it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom” and it needs to be pondered upon sincerely today as we mark the eve of International Youth Day, an observance designated by the United Nations to celebrate the contributions and potential of young people around the world. International Youth Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration and theme this year (Photo by Twitter/USEmbassyAddis)

Date:

International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12.

History:

The day was designated as International Youth Day by the United Nations in the year 1999 after the General Assembly endorsed the recommendation by the 'World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth.' Subsequently, it is being celebrated every year to highlight the importance of youth people as the driving force of change in the world.

Significance:

International Youth Day serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges and issues faced by young people, as well as to promote their active participation in social, economic and political processes while providing a platform for governments, organisations, communities and individuals to come together to discuss and address the needs, concerns and aspirations of young people. The day also encourages intercultural and intergenerational dialogue to foster understanding and collaboration among different age groups but overall, it aims to promote the importance of investing in young people's well-being, education and participation in shaping the future of their communities and the world at large.

Celebration:

Events and activities organised on International Youth Day often include workshops, seminars, panel discussions, concerts and campaigns aimed at highlighting youth-related issues such as education, employment, mental health, civic engagement and social justice.

Theme:

The theme of International Youth Day varies each year and focuses on different aspects of youth development and empowerment so, the 2023 theme is ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’. The UN stated, “Today, the world is embarking on a green transition. The shift towards an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly world is critical not only for responding to the global climate crisis but also for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A successful transition towards a greener world will depend on the development of green skills in the population. Green skills are “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society”.”

It added, “These include technical knowledge and skills that enable the effective use of green technologies and processes in occupational settings, as well as transversal skills that draw on a range of knowledge, values and attitudes to facilitate environmentally sustainable decisions in work and in life. Due to their interdisciplinary nature, the essence of green skills is sometimes expressed, partly if not wholly, through other associated terms such as “skills for the future” and “skills for green jobs”. While green skills are relevant for people of all ages, they have heightened importance for younger people, who can contribute to the green transition for a longer period of time.”