Janmashtami 2025: When is Krishna Janmashtami 2025, August 16 or 15? Know correct date, muhurat, city wise time

Janmashtami 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami, or Krishna Janmashtami, falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight or Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. In 2025, devotees will mark the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami 2025: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2025?

This year, there is confusion about whether Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 15 or 16. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh in Bhadrapada month begins on August 15 at 11:49 pm and ends on August 16 at 9:34 pm. As a result, Janmashtami will be observed on both days - August 15 and 16, by different sects.

Janmashtami 2025: Shubh muhurat and Ashtami tithi

Here are the important timings to keep in mind on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, as per Drik Panchang:

Krishna Janmashtami begins on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Nishita Puja Time - 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 16.

Dahi Handi on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Parana as per Dharma Shastra (Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra)

Parana Time - After 9:34 PM, August 16

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time - 9:34 PM

Midnight Moment - 12:27 AM, August 16

Chandrodaya Moment - 10:43 PM Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 9:34 PM on August 16, 2025

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 4:38 AM on August 17, 2025

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 3:17 AM on August 18, 2025

Janmashtami 2025: City-wise muhurat

12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 16 - Pune

12:04 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - New Delhi

11:51 PM to 12:36 AM, August 16 - Chennai

12:10 AM to 12:53 AM, August 16 - Jaipur

11:58 PM to 12:43 AM, August 16 - Hyderabad

12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 16 - Gurgaon

12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 16 - Chandigarh

11:19 PM, August 16 to 12:03 AM, August 17 - Kolkata

12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, August 16 - Mumbai

12:01 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - Bengaluru

12:22 AM to 01:06 AM, August 16 - Ahmedabad

12:03 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - Noida