Janmashtami 2025: When is Krishna Janmashtami 2025, August 16 or 15? Know correct date, muhurat, city wise time
Janmashtami 2025: Find out when the holy festival marking Lord Krishna's 5252nd birth anniversary will be celebrated, including shubh muhurat and timings.
Janmashtami 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami, or Krishna Janmashtami, falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight or Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad. In 2025, devotees will mark the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
If you and your loved ones are observing the festival, here's all you need to know about its correct date, muhurat, and city-wise timings. Also Read | Janmashtami vrat: Dietician shares how to observe Janmashtami 2025 fast in a way that is safe and actually good for you
Janmashtami 2025: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2025?
This year, there is confusion about whether Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 15 or 16. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh in Bhadrapada month begins on August 15 at 11:49 pm and ends on August 16 at 9:34 pm. As a result, Janmashtami will be observed on both days - August 15 and 16, by different sects.
Janmashtami 2025: Shubh muhurat and Ashtami tithi
Here are the important timings to keep in mind on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, as per Drik Panchang:
Krishna Janmashtami begins on Friday, August 15, 2025.
Nishita Puja Time - 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 16.
Dahi Handi on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
Parana as per Dharma Shastra (Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra)
Parana Time - After 9:34 PM, August 16
On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time - 9:34 PM
Midnight Moment - 12:27 AM, August 16
Chandrodaya Moment - 10:43 PM Krishna Dashami
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 9:34 PM on August 16, 2025
Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 4:38 AM on August 17, 2025
Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 3:17 AM on August 18, 2025
Janmashtami 2025: City-wise muhurat
12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 16 - Pune
12:04 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - New Delhi
11:51 PM to 12:36 AM, August 16 - Chennai
12:10 AM to 12:53 AM, August 16 - Jaipur
11:58 PM to 12:43 AM, August 16 - Hyderabad
12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 16 - Gurgaon
12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 16 - Chandigarh
11:19 PM, August 16 to 12:03 AM, August 17 - Kolkata
12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, August 16 - Mumbai
12:01 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - Bengaluru
12:22 AM to 01:06 AM, August 16 - Ahmedabad
12:03 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - Noida
