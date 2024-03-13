 Karadaiyan Nombu 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance - Hindustan Times
Karadaiyan Nombu 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 13, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Karadaiyan Nombu 2024: From rituals to significance, here's all that you need to know about this festival.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2024: One of the most-awaited festivals of the year is here. Every year, Karadaiyan Nombu is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over Tamil Nadu. The state observes Karadaiyan Nombu with a lot of dedication and devotion. It is most observed by married women and young girls who seek blessings of Goddess Gowri or Goddess Shakti for the wellbeing of their husbands or their future husbands. This festival is also referred to as Savitri Vratham. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

This year, Karadaiyan Nombu will be observed on March 14.(Unsplash)
Date and puja timings:

This year, Karadaiyan Nombu will be observed on March 14. According to Drik Panchang, Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham will be from 6:32 AM to 12:46 PM. The Manjal Saradu Muhurtham is at 12:46 PM.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day after taking bath. They prepare Karadiyan Nombu naivedyam as an offering to the deity, which is served after performing the puja. There are two ways to prepare Karadiyan Nombu naivedyam. Tamboolam platter consisting of betel leaves, betel nut, flowers, turmeric, kumkum, baanas, coconut and some coins are also served with the naivedyam. Karadai, prepared with rice flour, black eyed peas, jaggery, and coconut, is consumed by devotees after the puja. The sacred yellow thread, known as manjal saradu is tied after the puja.

Significance:

It is believed that on this day, Savitri got back her husband Satyavan from Yama, the lord of death. Hence, this day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur. Karadaiyan Nombu is celebrated on Meena Sankranti or Sankramana. It is celebrated during the time when Tamil month Maasi ends and the month of Panguni begins. Fasting for Karadayan Vritham is observed from sunrise on the day that Lord Surya moves from Kumbha rashi to Meena rashi.

