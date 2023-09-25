Karam Festival 2023: Karam Festival is dedicated to Karam Devta – the god of power, strength and youthfulness. Mainly celebrated by the tribal communities, Karam Festival is a harvest festival. Karam Festival is commonly observed in the states of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha and Bangladesh. In West Bengal, Karam Puja is extremely famous and is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. In the districts of Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura, Karam Festival is one of the main attractions. It is usually observed by the tribal communities of these areas who come together to celebrate their culture and heritage. It also gives them the opportunities to worship the lord and thank him for a good harvest. Karam Festival 2023: Date, significance, rituals(Unsplash)

Here are a few things to know about Karam festival:

Date:

On the 11th day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Bhadra, this festival takes place. This year, Karam festival is being celebrated on September 25.

Significance:

This is a celebration of nature as well as fertility. Unmarried women pray during this festival for a good married life with husband and children. This festival also celebrates nature by worshipping trees and plants. The vibrant festival also celebrates social harmony by making people come together and exchanging cultures, traditions and goodwill.

Rituals:

On the day of Karam Festival, people go to the forest to collect branches of the Karam tree. The branches are then decorated with flowers and fruits and taken to the central location, where they are planted. People gather around the branches and sing songs, dance and pray. This is also the time when people gather and enjoy a feast together. They prepare special dishes and share with their community as well. Karam Festival denotes celebrating life and harmony. People celebrate the unity in diversity.

