Karwa Chauth 2023 LIVE Updates: Married women celebrate Karva Chauth in India; know vrat muhurat, moonrise time and more

The auspicious Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is here. Also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth, the Hindu calendar generally dictates that the festival falls on the fourth day after the full Moon in Kartik month. This year, it falls on November 1. On this day, married Hindu women observe an arduous day-long fast from dawn to moonrise and wish for the long lives of their husbands. They don't drink water or have any food throughout this period. The women pray to the Moon, worship Karva Mata, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, dress up in new traditional red-coloured clothes, do solah sringar, apply henna on their hands, and more. They also chant prayers and pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves as a part of the Karwa Chauth ritual before sighting the moon. After watching the Moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the Moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands.

Married women perform rituals like sighting the Moon on Karwa Chauth festival to break their fast. (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)