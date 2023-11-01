News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Karwa Chauth 2023 LIVE Updates: Married women celebrate Karva Chauth in India; know vrat muhurat, moonrise time and more
Live

Karwa Chauth 2023 LIVE Updates: Married women celebrate Karva Chauth in India; know vrat muhurat, moonrise time and more

Nov 01, 2023 01:19 PM IST
Karwa Chauth 2023 LIVE Updates: Karwa Chauth falls on November 1. Married women across the country are observing the fast today for their husbands' long lives.

The auspicious Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is here. Also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth, the Hindu calendar generally dictates that the festival falls on the fourth day after the full Moon in Kartik month. This year, it falls on November 1. On this day, married Hindu women observe an arduous day-long fast from dawn to moonrise and wish for the long lives of their husbands. They don't drink water or have any food throughout this period. The women pray to the Moon, worship Karva Mata, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, dress up in new traditional red-coloured clothes, do solah sringar, apply henna on their hands, and more. They also chant prayers and pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves as a part of the Karwa Chauth ritual before sighting the moon. After watching the Moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the Moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands.

Karwa Chauth fast begins with a pre-daw mean called Sargi, which married women receive from their mother-in-law. It is consumed before sunrise, after which 12-15 hours of fasting begins. An ideal Sargi is a thali that consists of bridal essentials, idols of gods and goddesses, sweets, and savouries, and it should also include dry fruits, coconuts, vermicelli, and fruits. Meanwhile, the festival is celebrated all across the country with fervour, especially in north Indian states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

    Karwa Chauth moonrise timing

    On Karwa Chauth, married women break their fast after sighting the moon. Today, the moon will rise at 8:15 pm, says Drik Panchang.

    When is Karwa Chauth vrat muhurat?

    According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth vrat timing is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. This year, the fast will last for 13 hours andf 42 minutes.

