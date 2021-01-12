IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance, celebrations of Assam's harvest festival
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival in Assam, India(Twitter/mi_hilly)
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival in Assam, India(Twitter/mi_hilly)
festivals

Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance, celebrations of Assam's harvest festival

  • Magh Bihu 2021: Like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Assam’s Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu also marks the end of cold and harsh winter months and here’s all you need to know about the date, significance and celebration of the harvest festival in agriculture-based India
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST

Celebrating the end of the harvest season and the cold, harsh winters is termed by different names in culturally varied Indian states and Magh Bihu in Assam is one of them. Like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Assam’s Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu also marks the winter solstice and celebrates the days getting longer with the sun proceeding on its northward journey.

Here’s all you need to know about the date, significance and celebration of the harvest festival in agriculture-based India:

Date:

This year, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on Friday that is January 15, 2021. The month of January–February is called Magh in Northeast India while 'Bihu' derives its meaning from the Sanskrit word ‘bishu’ which means “to ask for prosperity from the Gods during the harvesting season.”

Significance and celebrations:

Developed from the festival Magan of Kachariby and by the Indo-aryan cultures, Tibeto-Burman ethnicity and also those of Austroasiatic, the festival has various essences. The majority in Assam, however, is of the indigenous Tribal Asian who are Sino-Tibetan and Austroasiatic.

On the first day of Magh Bihu or Uruka or the Bihu Eve, women prepare food items like- Chira, Pitha, Laru, Curd for the following day of celebrations. Young people, mostly men, go to the fields and build makeshift huts, or Bhelaghar, using bamboo, leaves and thatch.

A Meji or bonfire is lit early in the morning of Bihu and prayers are offered to the gods.

Next day, the huts are burnt down, people take bath early in the morning and traditional Assamese games like tekeli bhonga (pot-breaking), buffalo fighting, cock fight and egg fights are held. Eating and enjoyment goes on for about a week.

Various variants of rice cakes including til (sesame) pitha, narikol (coconut) pitha, tekeli pitha, ghila pitha and sunga pitha are made and distributed along with other delicacies like sweets made of coconut called Laru, laddoo made of sesame, coconut and murmura or puffed rice.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lohri makar sankranti assam magh bihu magh bihu festivity winters agriculture india winter solstice tribals tribal
app
Close
e-paper
Students performing celebrating on the eve of Lohri festival in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Tuesday, January 12, 2020. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Students performing celebrating on the eve of Lohri festival in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Tuesday, January 12, 2020. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
festivals

Lohri 2021: Interesting facts, significance about the harvest festival

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Happy Lohri 2021: Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year, marks the end of winter and the time to harvest rabi crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy kites at a shop on the eve of the Lohri festival in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(PTI )
People buy kites at a shop on the eve of the Lohri festival in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(PTI )
festivals

Makar Sankranti 2021: Here's why kite flying is a major part of the festival

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Kite flying is also a major part of Makar Sankranti, although the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan indulge in this with a lot more enthusiasm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival in Assam, India(Twitter/mi_hilly)
Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival in Assam, India(Twitter/mi_hilly)
festivals

Magh Bihu 2021: Date, significance, celebrations of Assam's harvest festival

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • Magh Bihu 2021: Like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Assam’s Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu also marks the end of cold and harsh winter months and here’s all you need to know about the date, significance and celebration of the harvest festival in agriculture-based India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lohri celebrations have become more intimate this year amid the coronavirus scare. Those catering food at parties share the demand for vegetarian food has also gone up amid bird flu.(Sonu Mehta/HT)
Lohri celebrations have become more intimate this year amid the coronavirus scare. Those catering food at parties share the demand for vegetarian food has also gone up amid bird flu.(Sonu Mehta/HT)
festivals

Lohri 2021: Intimate gatherings, home chefs book veg orders more

By Naina Arora
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Caterers share the demand for home chefs has increased as denizens prefer intimate gatherings this year, and preference for vegetarian food has also gone up amid the bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Safety worries to spending capacity of people, the pandemic has affected it all. Dholwallahs share the limited number of bookings they have received amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this Lohri.
Safety worries to spending capacity of people, the pandemic has affected it all. Dholwallahs share the limited number of bookings they have received amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this Lohri.
festivals

Lohri sans dhol: Less demand for dholwallahs amid pandemic

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of Dholwallahs, who share the limited bookings they have received this year vis-à-vis last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prayagraj: Children pose with kites at a shop in a market, ahead of the Makar Sankranti and Lohri festivals, in Prayagraj, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.(PTI)
Prayagraj: Children pose with kites at a shop in a market, ahead of the Makar Sankranti and Lohri festivals, in Prayagraj, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.(PTI)
festivals

Happy Makar Sankranti: History, significance and date of the festival

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Makar Sankranti 2021: The harvest festival is both a religious as well as seasonal observance, and is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
Shraddha Arya says every Lohri she used to sing songs with her dadi.
festivals

This Lohri, celebs look forward to new beginnings

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Ahead of Lohri, TV celebs talk about their celebrations this year and what they would miss from the Lohri celebrations from past years due to Covid-19 .
READ FULL STORY
Close
A three-day state bird festival titled 'Kalrav' will be held from January 15 in Bihar's Jamui district to create awareness about birds especially migratory birds, an official said.(ANI)
A three-day state bird festival titled 'Kalrav' will be held from January 15 in Bihar's Jamui district to create awareness about birds especially migratory birds, an official said.(ANI)
festivals

3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:58 PM IST
A three-day state bird festival titled 'Kalrav' will be held from January 15 in Bihar's Jamui district to create awareness about birds especially migratory birds, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP