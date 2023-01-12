Magh Bihu 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

Magh Bihu 2023: The special time of the year is here. This is the time when people bask in festivities all across the country. Known by different names in different parts of the country, the harvest festival is celebrated. Known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Lohri in Punjab, the harvest festival is celebrated in Assam and the North-east part of India as Magh Bihu. People deck up in new clothes and celebrate the day with their near and dear ones. Magh Bihu celebrates the end of the harvest season and the onset of the month of Magh. As per the traditional calendar of Assam, Magh Bihu will be celebrated this year on January 15.

ALSO READ: Magh Bihu 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

As we near the festival, we have prepared a list of wishes, images and messages that you can share with your friends and family and wish them happiness and prosperity:

Happy Magh Bihu to you and your family. May this year turn out to be the one filled with happiness and hope for you.

The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways. - John F Kennedy

Magh Bihu is mainly celebrated in Assam and north-east part of India.

Magh Bihu celebrates the end of the harvest season, and the start of a beautiful month. May it turn out to be great for you.

In undertaking farming, we undertake a responsibility covering the whole life cycle. We can break it or keep it whole. - Lord Northbourne

Magh Bihu is to be held on January 15.

Happy Magh Bihu from me and mine to you and yours. May you have a great year ahead.

Agriculture was the first occupation of man, and as it embraces the whole earth, it is the foundation of all other industries. - E W Stewart

Magh Bihu celebrates the end of the harvest season.

An agricultural life is one eminently calculated for human happiness and human virtue. - C L Allen

Magh Bihu is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp.

May this Magh Bihu bring you lots to cheer, happiness, and prosperity.

The first farmer was the first man, and all historic nobility rests on possession and use of land. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Magh Bihu celebrates the onset of the month of Magh.

Happy Magh Bihu! Let the day bring festivities and happiness to you and your family.