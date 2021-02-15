Magha Ganesh Jayanti 2021: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages
February 15 marks the celebration of the auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Jayanti, which is the birth anniversary of the elephant God, Lord Ganesh. Across India this festival is known by many different names, Maghi Ganpati, Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi.
This festival is primarily celebrated by Hindus in the Maharashtra region of India as well as in Goa. Maghi Ganpati is celebrated on the fourth day of the bright half of the moon’s cycle in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar which falls in January/February, in accordance with the Gregorian calendar.
In order to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Lord Ganesh's birth anniversary, share these images, messages and quotes with your beloved family and friends on Facebook, What's App and Twitter.
Quotes
- May Lord Ganesha shower his auspicious blessing upon you and your loved ones. A very happy Ganesh Jayanti wishes to you and your family.
- May the Lord of wealth shower his blessings upon you and your close ones. Wishing you and your family a very joyous Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.
- May the divine light of Lord Ganesha fill your life with everything you have wished for. Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti!
4.May the lord Vighnavinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with bounties. Hope Lord Ganesh visits you with lots of luck and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
5.May Lord Ganesha take away all your sorrows and fill your life with joy, love and peace. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
6.Sending across my prayers and best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Jayanti!
7.I hope that Lord Ganesha guides you towards good deeds and prevents all the negative energies around. A very happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to you!
8.This year celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.with friends and family and have a magical fun-filled day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
9.As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness. Keep smiling and reciting - Ganapatti Bappa Morya!
10.Wishing that this year, Lord Ganesha blesses you with lots of happiness, success and prosperity! Happy Magha Ganesh Jayanti!
