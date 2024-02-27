Marathi Language Day 2024: Know date, history, significance and wishes to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Diwas

The significant occasion of Marathi Language Day is here. Also known as Marathi Bhasha Diwas, the day celebrates the essence of the Marathi language. It is marked in the Indian state of Maharashtra and by global Marathi-speaking communities. Marathi Language Day preserves the language's legacy and provides an opportunity to recognise the contributions of Marathi-speaking communities to literature, art, music, and society. Marathi is one of the oldest Indian languages. As we mark the day with much pomp, here's a look at its history, significance and best wishes to share with your friends and family. Marathi Language Day 2024 date, history, significance, wishes, and all you need to know about Marathi Bhasha Diwas. (Twitter)

Marathi Language Day 2024 Date:

Marathi Language Day is celebrated annually on February 27. Many renowned poets, writers, and scholars of the Marathi language have left an indelible mark on history, literature and arts. Apart from this rich language, this day celebrates their contributions.

Marathi Language Day 2024 History and Significance:

Marathi Language Day pays tribute to the rich heritage and literary wonders of the Marathi language. It also commemorates the birth anniversary of the renowned Marathi poet, playwright, and novelist Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj. He was honoured with India's highest literary award, the Jnanpith Award, for his contributions, including a diverse range of novels, poems, essays, short stories, and dramas. He even fought to earn the Marathi language a position as a royal language. The play Natsamrat and the poetry collection Visakha are some of his most notable works.

Marathi Language Day holds much significance for the speakers of the language. It provides them with an opportunity to celebrate the rich traditions and history associated with the language. People celebrate Marathi Bhasha Diwas by organising events, cultural activities, literary events, and more. Schools and educational institutions encourage their students to participate in competitions, write essays, poetry performances, and more.

Marathi Language Day 2024 Wishes:

Marathi Bhasha Diwas chya hardik shubhechha! Jai Maharashtra!

Marathi bhasha, amchi shaan. Marathi Bhasha Diwas chya hardik shubhechha!

We are fortunate enough to speak the Marathi language. Jai Maharashtra. Happy Marathi Raj Bhasha Day!

My words, my thoughts, my breath, my inspiration, my blood, my everything is Marathi. Happy Marathi Language Day.

On the auspicious occasion of Marathi Language Day, I send my love and wish all the prosperity upon you.

Marathi Bhasha Diwas: Ek rang, ek raag, ek Marathi!