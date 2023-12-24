Merry Christmas 2023: Best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Christmas is just around the corner, and you can literally smell the festive cheer in the air. Every year, Christmas falls on December 25. The day is celebrated as the birth of Jesus Christ. People attend Christmas Mass at midnight, visit the church, cook up decadent feasts for their loved ones, bake cookies and plum cakes, decorate their homes with mistletoes and twinkling lights, hang stockings, set up Christmas trees adorned with ornaments, hang wreaths on their front doors, and exchange gifts. It is a joyous day with many traditions. However, if you are celebrating it with your loved ones, you can make it extra special by sending them best wishes and messages. Scroll through to check out our list. Merry Christmas wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones. (HT Photo)

Christmas 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

This Christmas, you're the best gift I could ask for. Wishing you all the happiness and joy, my love. Merry Christmas.

Forget the mistletoe, you can kiss me any time you like because you're my favourite Christmas present this year and every year. Merry Christmas, love.

May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path. Wishing you a season that's merry and bright! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.

May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives. Merry Christmas.

It simply wouldn't be Christmas without you — sending love to the whole family! Merry Christmas.

The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas. Merry Christmas, my dear friend.

Whatever is beautiful, whatever is meaningful, whatever brings you happiness. May it be yours this Christmas season and throughout the coming year. Merry Christmas.

I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy, now and always.

Merry Christmas to the one who's sweeter than a candy cane, warms me up more than a cup of hot cocoa, and fills my heart with joy more than the biggest present under the Christmas tree!