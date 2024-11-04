Nagula Chavithi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and all about Naga Puja

Nagula Chavithi is a revered Hindu festival celebrated with devotion, particularly in southern Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Mainly observed by married women, this festival is dedicated to the worship of the Serpent Gods, or Nag Devatas. Devotees seek their blessings for the health and prosperity of their children. As part of the rituals, people worship live snakes, believing that their offerings reach the serpent gods and bring protection and goodwill. From date to timings, scroll down to know more about this occasion. (Also read: Chhath Puja 2024: From thekua to kaddu bhaat, traditional prasad recipes to prepare on this day for Chhathi Maiya ) Nagula Chavithi is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Serpent Gods.(Pinterest)

Nagula Chavithi 2024 date and time

This year, Nagula Chavithi will be observed on Tuesday, November 5. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the event are as follows:

Nagula Chavithi Puja Muhurat - 10:59 AM to 13:10 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 11 Mins

Chavithi Tithi begins - 23:24 PM on November 4, 2024

Chavithi Tithi ends - 12:16 AM on November 6, 2024

Nagula Chavithi 2024 rituals

On Nagula Chavithi, devotees start with an early bath and wear clean clothes, setting up a decorated puja area with flowers, leaves, and rangoli. Married women fast from dawn to dusk, praying for their children's well-being and offering prayers, mantras, and hymns to the serpent gods. The central ritual involves worshipping live snakes or replicas as symbols of these gods, with offerings of milk, fruits, flowers, and vermilion.

The puja concludes with naivedya (food) and tamboolam (betel leaves and nuts), lamps, incense, and aarti. In some regions, women tie sacred threads around the snakes as part of their prayers. The fast ends at sunset, followed by shared traditional meals. This festival highlights respect for nature and the sacred status of snakes.

Nagula Chavithi 2024 significance

Nagula Chavithi is a day dedicated to honouring and showing gratitude to the Serpent Gods, deeply rooted in Hindu culture, where snakes symbolise protectors of water sources and bringers of health, fertility, and prosperity. Traditionally, this festival has been a time for devotees to seek protection from ailments and misfortunes, believing that worshipping Nag Devatas on this auspicious day ensures family well-being, particularly safeguarding children. Celebrated primarily in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it aligns with agricultural cycles, signifying a prayer for protection over crops, livestock, and the welfare of families.