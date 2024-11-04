Chhath Puja 2024: From thekua to kaddu bhaat, traditional prasad recipes to prepare on this day for Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival primarily celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal as well as Nepal. Spanning four days, it honours the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess of longevity, prosperity, and welfare. A significant aspect of Chhath Puja is preparing and offering traditional foods, which hold deep spiritual meaning and require dedicated preparation. This year, the festival will be observed from 5-8 November. If you are celebrating this sacred event, here are some prasad recipes to offer to Chhathi Maiya. (Also read: Chhath Puja 2024 calendar: When is Chathh Puja? Know the correct date, significance, sunset and sunrise timings ) Celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja by preparing these traditional prasad recipes.(Pinterest)

1. Thekua

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Thekua are made from whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee fried until they become golden brown and crispy. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

¾ cup jaggery

2 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup grated dry coconut

1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

2 tbsps ghee

Oil for deep frying

Method:

1. Heat a deep pan, add jaggery and ½ cup water and mix well. Cook till jaggery dissolves completely and take the pan off the heat. Allow to cool to room temperature.

2. Mix together whole wheat flour, grated dry coconut, fennel seeds, green cardamom powder and ghee in a large plate and add the prepared syrup. Mix and add ¼ cup water. Knead to a stiff dough. Cover and set aside for 5 minutes.

3. To make the thekua, take a portion of the dough and shape it into a tear drop shape and using the back of a fork, make a line in the centre and using the fork, make patterns on each side of the line to create leaves.

4. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai, deep fry the prepared thekuas on medium heat till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

5. Serve.

2. Rice flour ladoo

(Recipe by Nisha Madhulika)

Rice flour ladoo is a sweet Indian treat made from roasted rice flour, jaggery, sesame seeds, and coconut.(Instagram)

Ingredients:

1.25 cups (200 gms) rice flour

1 cup (200 gms) crumbled jaggery

Less than 1 cup (100 gms) sesame seeds

1 cup (50 gms) grated dry coconut

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp green cardamom powder

Method:

1. In a wok, roast 1.25 cups of rice flour on medium heat for about 10 minutes until it changes colour. Set aside in a bowl.

2. Roast less than 1 cup of sesame seeds in the same wok for 2 minutes until puffy, then mix with the rice flour.

3. In the wok, dissolve 1 cup of crumbled jaggery in water over medium heat for about 2 minutes until sticky but not thread-like.

4. Mix the roasted flour and sesame seeds with 1 cup of grated dry coconut and 1/2 tsp of green cardamom powder. Pour in the jaggery syrup and 2 tbsp of ghee, and mix well.

5. Grease your hands with ghee and form small ladoos from the mixture. You should make about 12 ladoos.

6. Allow the ladoos to cool, then store them in an airtight container for up to a month. Enjoy!

3. Rasiya or gud ki kheer

(Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Rasiya, a traditional sweet dish made from rice, jaggery, and milk.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 litre full cream milk

½ cup broken basmati rice

4 tbsp Punjabi masala gur/jaggery shavings (or as required)

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

10 gm golden raisins

15 gm slivered almonds

15 gm slivered pistachio nuts

For Garnish:

1 tsp slivered almonds

1 tsp slivered pistachio nuts

Method:

1. Pick, wash and soak rice for 30 minutes. Drain water and let it dry completely for some time.

2. Add milk in a large heavy-bottomed deep non-pan and cardamom powder.

3. Simmer till thick (reduced) add the drained rice. Add the slivered nuts.

4. Cook it on a low flame till the rice becomes soft, till it is cooked.

5. Take off from the heat and add the grated Jaggery, mix it well with the milk. Add the raisins.

6. You may serve it chilled or warm as desired garnished with Raisins, Almonds and Pistachio nuts.

7. You may set it in earthenware pots if served chilled.

4. Kaddu Bhaat

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Kaddu Bhat is a flavourful and comforting rice dish.(Instagram)

Ingredients:

1 cup (200 g) Basmati rice

2 cups (400 g) pumpkin, peeled and diced

2 tbsp ghee or oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1-2 green chillies, slit (adjust to taste)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ginger paste

Salt to taste

2-3 cups water (adjust for desired consistency)

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Wash the Basmati rice under running water until the water runs clear. Soak it in water for 30 minutes, then drain.

2. In a pan, heat ghee or oil over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then, add the slit green chillies and sauté for a minute.

3. Add the diced pumpkin, turmeric powder, ginger paste, and salt. Mix well and sauté for 5-7 minutes until the pumpkin begins to soften.

4. Add the drained rice to the pan and mix gently. Pour in 2-3 cups of water (depending on how soft you want the rice) and bring to a boil.

5. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the water is absorbed.

6. Once done, fluff the rice with a fork and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with yoghurt or pickle on the side.