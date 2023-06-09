National Bae Day 2023: Date, history, significance, wishes and messages to share with your bae

A day to be dedicated to the most important person in your life, National Bae Day is celebrated on June 10 every year. This isn't an official observance and the day was created on the internet as per reports. According to Oxford dictionary, bae refers to a person's boyfriend or girlfriend. Many people consider bae as a slang term that originated from the acronym 'before anyone else', while more reliable sources say that the term is an abbreviation for baby or babe. However, the disputed meaning could hold more significance for singles. In case, you do not have a special someone in your life, it is possible that your best buddy could be your bae and your topmost priority. There are people in our lives we put before anyone else and for whom in a moment of need we can drop everything to reach out. (Also read: National Brother's Day: Date, history, wishes, quotes, and how to celebrate) Many people consider bae as a slang term that originated from the acronym 'before anyone else', while more reliable sources say that the term is an abbreviation for baby or babe. (Freepik)

History and significance of National Bae Day

The term bae became popular around a decade back in years 2013 and 2014 all thanks to social media and hip-hop, R&B lyrics. The term originated as an abbreviation of the word baby or babe and is mostly seen on various social networking sites and used by teenagers.

According to reports, in 2013, Grant Barrett, a lexicographer, nominated the word bae for the American Dialect Society’s Word of the Year. The term bae was also used by Pharell Williams in his single ‘Come Get It Bae.’ It is in 2015 that National Bae Day shot to popularity on social media.

How to celebrate National Bae Day

If you are single and have a crush on someone, it is the best time to confess to your feelings and tell your bae how much they mean to you.

Take them out to a lavish candle-light dinner, order dishes of their choice and share a hand-written note.

Make a greeting card for them writing all that you feel about them and wait for them to respond with a warm and long hug.

Drop everything and spend the day in their company

Wishes, quotes, images, messages for your bae

"I love you for all that you are, all that you have been, and all that you are yet to be."

"I thought you were perfect, so I loved you. I found out you weren’t perfect and loved you even more."

"I can conquer the world with one hand as long you so hold the other."

"You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” —Dr. Seuss

"I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had." —The Notebook

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” –A. A. Milne