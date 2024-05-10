National Technology Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Technology Day 2024: Technology has connected the world together and brought us closer. It has also simplified our tasks and led to extensive innovations. It has opened up doors for us and has made us more creative in our approaches. Numerous scientists, innovators and engineers work day and night to simplify things for us and work on making technology better and more useful for us. National Technology Day is dedicated to those people who are behind making technology easier and our work simpler for us. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we need to know: Every year, National Technology Day is observed on May 11.

Date:

History:

In the year 1998, Indian Army conducted five nuclear bomb tests under the name – Pokhran II – in Rajasthan. The tests were conducted under the surveillance of the then Prime Minister of the country – Atal Vihari Bajpayee. The tests were led by the Mission Man of India – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. After the huge success of the Pokhran II test, India was announced the sixth nuclear country in the world. To celebrate the success and India's step in the field of nuclear science. Atal Vihari Bajpayee announced that May 11 will be celebrated as national technology Day every year. Since then, the special day has been observed on May 11 every year.

Significance:

National Technology Day is celebrated to observe the country's innovative step in the field of technology. The day is also celebrated with the intention of raising awareness about the importance of technology in every step of our lives. It also urges young minds of the country to take up technology and innovation as a field of studies and contribute to it. The best way to celebrate the day is by identifying the innovations in the field of technology, educating ourselves more and honouring the scientists and innovators who are behind the contributions.