Navratri 2023: The biggest festival in the country is around the corner. Every year, Navratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. While North India celebrates Navratri by keeping fast, offering puja to Goddess Shakti and observing rituals with utmost devotion East India celebrates Durga Puja – the homecoming of Goddess Durga with her four children to earth. It is believed that during Durga Puja, Goddess Durga visits earth with Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartik from Kailash Parvat. South India, on the other hand, focuses on the last three days of Navratri. While Tamil Nadu celebrates with an exhibition of dolls passed on through generations, Kerala celebrates Saraswati Puja – the journey of learning and acquiring knowledge. Navratri 2023: Fasting tips for pregnant women

The nine avatars of Goddess Shakti that are worshipped during the nine days of the festival are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Devotees keep fast during the nine days of Navratri and follow a satvik diet. For pregnant women, it is advised to avoid keeping nirjala vrat in order to stay cautious about the health of themselves and the babies.

As we gear up to celebrate Navratri from October 15 to October 24, here are a few fasting tips that pregnant women should follow:

Hydration and energising diet: Pregnant women should be careful and cautious at all times as they keep fast during the festival. They should ensure to stay hydrated throughout the day. Including millet, sabudana buckwheat and ragi can help in staying energised.

Nutrition: Incorporating healthy nutrients in the form of vegetables, fruits and milk can help the body stay energised.

Frequent meals: Pregnant women should keep having frequent meals throughout the day in regular intervals to provide the body with necessary nutrients.

Starving and fatigue: Pregnant women should look out for weakness and fatigue and treat them immediately. Depriving the body of nutrients and staying starved can have harmful implications.

