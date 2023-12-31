New Year's Eve in UAE: 2023 is about to end and 2024 is all set to begin. As we gear up to welcome a new year with our arms wide open, this is also the time to reminisce about the memories we have created over the past one year, the lessons we have learnt, the mistakes we have made and the successes we have worked hard through. On the last day of the year, people gather together and countdown to the beginning of another year as they leave this year behind and embrace hope and promises of a better tomorrow. Resolutions are made for the new year and people plan on achieving new goals for the year. This is also that time of the year when several interesting traditions are followed to welcome the new year. While people in India burn an effigy of an old man, people in Spain follow the tradition of eating twelve grapes. New Year's Eve in UAE: Watch fireworks at Dubai's Burj Khalifa; check out the live streaming(Unsplash)

New Year's Eve in UAE is a spectacular watch as the tallest building in the world – Burj Khalifa is all set to light up with fireworks, LED shows and waterworks. A day before New Year's Eve, Dubai Media Office shared a glimpse of the ten months of preparations that went behind making New Year announcement at Burj Khalifa, a spectacular watch for the entire world. The video was shared on their official Twitter handle. With 15,682 pyrotechnics to be launched from 365 strategic firing positions and over 2,800 unique locations, and 22,000 gallons of water fired into the air, the New Years Eve celebrations are about to be gigantic.

Ahead of the festivities, Dubai Police has decided to start closing roads around Downtown Dubai from 4 PM for security reasons. While the ticket for watching the show in person is already sold off online, the magnificent show will be streamed live on EMAAR Dubai's official YouTube Channel.

The symphony of light, sound and waterworks is sure to make New Year celebrations remarkable.